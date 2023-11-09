Arrest of Former Nagorno-Karabakh Leader: A Sign of Azerbaijan’s Swift Control

In a recent development, Azerbaijan’s border guard service announced the arrest of Ruben Vardanyan, the former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist movement. Vardanyan, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist of Armenian descent, was apprehended while attempting to flee Nagorno-Karabakh “with thousands of Armenians,” according to his wife’s social media post.

Vardanyan had assumed leadership of the separatist movement in November of the previous year after renouncing his Russian citizenship and relocating to Nagorno-Karabakh. However, he voluntarily stepped down in February 2023.

This arrest serves as a confirmation of Azerbaijan’s approach to swiftly enforce its control over the region following the military operations conducted last week. It signifies the country’s determination to exert its authority over the territory and solidify it under its control.

While international observers have yet to independently verify the figures, Armenian authorities claim that over 50,000 people have arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh since the conflict erupted. This number includes about a third of all ethnic Armenians who were living in the region before it was reclaimed by Azerbaijan.

Separatist authorities have issued warnings of potential ethnic cleansing against Armenians in the region after Azerbaijan regained control. However, Baku has denied these claims and stated its intention to seek a “peaceful reintegration” of the former breakaway territory.

As tensions continue to rise, Germany and the United States are urging the government of Azerbaijan to allow independent observers into Nagorno-Karabakh. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for transparency and increased humanitarian aid to the region. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken underscored the importance of an international mission and called for a cessation of hostilities and unhindered humanitarian access.

As the situation evolves, it remains crucial to monitor the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh closely. The region’s history of conflict and the potential consequences of renewed tensions underscore the need for international engagement and a sustainable resolution to ensure the security and well-being of all affected people.