In recent months, the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has once again become a battleground in the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The conflict, which dates back over a century, has seen a resurgence of violence and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The recent attack by Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a significant loss of life and has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. The region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory but is home to many ethnic Armenians, has been a source of dispute between the two countries for years.

What is particularly concerning about this conflict is the lack of sustainable communication and inclusive dialogue between the two sides. Azerbaijan has taken a coercive approach, denying agency to the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and aggressively pushing its own agenda. This has included refusing to refer to the region as Nagorno-Karabakh and instead using terms like “Karabakh Economic Region” or “the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.”

On the other hand, Armenia has slowly given up its efforts to raise concerns about the safety of Karabakh Armenians and has accepted Azerbaijan’s narrative that the conflict is an internal issue. This lack of meaningful engagement between the two sides has only served to perpetuate the cycle of violence and instability in the region.

It is also worth noting the alarming lack of international mechanisms to address the escalating conflict. The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a dangerous example of coercive conflict management, where Azerbaijan’s leadership has resolved conflict through violence and non-inclusive dialogue. This sets a concerning precedent for other autocratic regimes who may see state violence as a viable solution to conflicts that threaten their territorial integrity.

There is an urgent need for international mechanisms to guarantee the rights and security of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh. Without such mechanisms in place, the conflict is likely to continue, leading to further suffering and displacement for the people in the region.

