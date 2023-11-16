War Erupts in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Fall of Russia’s Regional Peacekeeping Image

Violence has once again erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh, showcasing the lack of credibility Russia holds as a regional peacekeeper. Azerbaijan launched an “anti-terrorism exercise,” effectively breaking the resistance put up by the separatist authorities with the support of Armenia. The response from Yerevan this time differs significantly from the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020. Armenian authorities, despite being a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), did not seek military assistance from the alliance.

Contrary to 2020, Russia would likely refuse to aid Armenia during this conflict based on legal reasons, as Moscow recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. However, it would have been worth a try for Yerevan to appeal for help. The decision not to turn to CSTO speaks volumes about Russia’s position in the post-Soviet space.

Established in 2002, CSTO is a collective security organization that initially aimed to provide military security in the post-Soviet region. Russia has played a leading role by providing substantial funding, military resources, and infrastructure to other member states. However, the organization only includes countries willing to cooperate with Moscow. Presently, CSTO consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Uzbekistan joined in 2006 but suspended its membership in 2012 due to shifting foreign policy priorities.

CSTO’s primary objective is to ensure military security through collective defense, obliging member states to aid one another when attacked, similar to NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense.

However, after witnessing the color revolutions and the Arab Spring, CSTO’s focus shifted towards supporting authoritarian regimes in member states. This new goal became evident when Russia supported Kazakhstan’s President during mass unrest in 2022, solely to maintain his rule and stability. Yet, when Armenia requested assistance in 2020, it was refused. The CSTO also declined Kyrgyz President’s request for help during ethnic clashes in 2010.

Armenia’s disillusionment with the CSTO stems from its refusal to offer aid during the 2022 conflict with Azerbaijan. Unlike in 2020, Azerbaijan directly attacked Armenia’s sovereign territory. Armenia expected Russia to invoke Article 4 of the alliance treaty and call for assistance. Disappointingly, Russia did not intervene. Engaged in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia lacked the capacity to aid its ally and simultaneously attacked an independent state.

Learning from this experience, Armenia has begun to pivot its foreign policy towards the United States, seeking a new powerful ally. High-ranking American officials, including Nancy Pelosi, have visited Armenia, and joint military exercises with American troops have taken place. Moreover, Armenia has placed itself under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by refusing to host CSTO military training and allowing the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is evident that Russia’s credibility as a regional peacekeeper has been severely diminished in the eyes of Armenia. The Putin era has witnessed Russia adopting an imperialistic approach towards its neighbors. The war in Ukraine has dealt irreversible damage to Moscow’s reputation and influence in the post-Soviet space, with dangerous consequences. The ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the humanitarian crisis could have been prevented had Russia fulfilled its responsibilities as a responsible peacekeeper, restraining Azerbaijan’s aggression.

Unfortunately, Russia’s irresponsibility extends beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Failure to conduct monitoring missions during border clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan raises concerns for other CSTO member states. The collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago laid the groundwork for both frozen and new conflicts to emerge in the region. Regrettably, Russia’s distractions with its own internal disasters and conflicts prevent it from effectively addressing and stopping these dangers.