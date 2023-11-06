Explosion at Fuel Storage Facility in Nagorno-Karabakh Region Leads to Mass Exodus to Armenia

In a devastating incident that took place on Monday evening, a powerful explosion rocked a fuel storage facility in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This region, which is part of Azerbaijan but predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians, faced the wrath of destruction as the blast shook the area. The separatist government in Nagorno-Karabakh confirmed that the explosion claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist authorities, the blast occurred at a fuel facility where numerous people had gathered in anticipation of receiving fuel for their vehicles. These individuals had hoped to secure the means to safely relocate to Armenia amidst the escalating conflict in the region. Tragically, the explosion resulted in over 200 people sustaining injuries, with the majority in critical condition.

To ensure the survival of those gravely injured, Nagorno-Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, emphasized the urgent need to evacuate them from the region for comprehensive medical treatment. The severity of the victims’ conditions requires immediate attention and specialized care, prompting an essential call for their relocation via air transport.

The recent military offensive launched by Azerbaijan led to the subordination of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist authorities, who were subsequently compelled to relinquish their weapons and engage in talks regarding the region’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan. Assurances were provided by Azerbaijan, promising the protection of the rights of ethnic Armenians and the resumption of supplies after a prolonged blockade of 10 months. However, due to fears of potential reprisals, numerous local residents opted to flee the region and seek refuge in Armenia.

As of Monday evening, the Armenian government reported that 6,650 residents from Nagorno-Karabakh had sought shelter in Armenia. This significant influx of displaced individuals marks a drastic escalation from the approximately 1,000 who had sought refuge just a day prior on Sunday. The Armenian government has already provided emergency shelter to roughly 1,100 individuals, while an additional 1,000 have found their own accommodations.

The explosion at the fuel storage facility, coupled with the resulting mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, highlights the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict and the profound impact it has on the lives of countless individuals. As the situation continues to unfold, the urgent need for international intervention and peace negotiations remains paramount to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by this devastating crisis.