Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Dire Consequences as Blockade Continues

UN Security Council to discuss prolonged Nagorno-Karabakh blockade, with residents facing severe shortages

Amidst the ongoing nine-month blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are grappling with increasingly limited access to crucial supplies, including food and medicine. The situation has garnered international attention, prompting the UN Security Council to convene a discussion on the matter. Earlier this month, a former prosecutor from the International Criminal Court characterized the blockade as potentially constituting a “genocide” of the local Armenian population, a claim that has been vehemently disputed by Azerbaijan.

While Nagorno-Karabakh is officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan, its population is predominantly ethnic Armenian. The only land route connecting the region to Armenia, known as the Lachin corridor, has been disrupted since December. This has resulted in a drastic depletion of basic provisions, as affirmed by numerous residents. Nina Shahverdyan, an English teacher, revealed in a video call with Reuters that she has been deprived of dairy products and eggs for a significant amount of time. The situation has deteriorated to the point where there have been electricity blackouts, exacerbating the already dire circumstances.

Armenia’s foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, recently met with his Russian counterpart to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The urgent need to prevent a “humanitarian disaster” in the region was emphasized during the meeting. The blockade has compelled the population to rely solely on locally produced goods, although even these supplies are sporadic due to farmers’ limited access to fuel. Market availability has been drastically reduced, leaving essential items in short supply. Ani Balayan, a recent high school graduate and photographer, disclosed that her family has been subsisting primarily on bread, supplemented by whatever fruits and vegetables are still obtainable in the markets.

The crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has unveiled the challenges faced by Russia in extending its influence over regional post-Soviet states, notably while also coping with the Ukraine conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a contested territory since the fall of the Russian Empire in 1917, with both Azerbaijan and Armenia claiming authority. Following a second war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the region with the aid of a Russia-brokered ceasefire. The agreement mandated that road transport between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh remain open. However, the blockade of the Lachin corridor in December 2020 and the subsequent tightening of restrictions by Azerbaijani authorities have severely hampered essential supplies.

The recent description of the blockade as a potential genocide by former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo has intensified the discourse around the issue. However, Azerbaijani lawyers have strongly refuted this assertion, dismissing it as baseless and incendiary. They argue that the blockade serves as a necessary measure to prevent the transportation of arms and Armenian soldiers to and from Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has expressed willingness to provide supplies to the region via its own controlled territories, but with the condition that the separatist authorities dissolve and integrate Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan. On the other hand, the Armenian side contends that the blockade is an attempt to force unconditional surrender.

Despite the immense challenges faced by the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the intentional deprivation of essential supplies, there is an unwavering determination among the population to remain in their ancestral homeland. The prolonged duration of the blockade has only served to strengthen their resolve, as they defiantly reject the notion of succumbing to a government or people who seek to starve them into submission.

