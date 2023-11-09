More Ethnic Armenians Fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh

As the conflict between Azerbaijan and the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues, the number of ethnic Armenians fleeing to neighboring Armenia is rapidly increasing. The latest reports indicate that over 3,000 people have crossed from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia.

Eyewitnesses at the border have observed a large number of Nagorno-Karabakh residents leaving the region, particularly those who have access to cars and fuel. After years of conflict, many Armenians fear retaliation or expulsion from the authoritarian regime in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government has taken steps to assist the refugees, with more than 1,000 already arriving in the country. Families who have been left homeless by the recent military operation and wish to leave the enclave will be transported to Armenia.

In addition to the influx of refugees, an ambulance convoy carrying 23 wounded Armenian soldiers has also made its way from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) accompanied the convoy to ensure the safety and well-being of the injured soldiers.

Armenia has called for the deployment of a United Nations mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor human rights and provide security for ethnic Armenians in the region. The Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized the urgency of the situation and urged the international community to take immediate action.

Protests have erupted in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as demonstrators express their disappointment with the government’s perceived failure to protect ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has stated its commitment to safeguarding the rights of ethnic Armenians in the territory.

As the conflict continues, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains a cause for concern. Efforts must be made to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the violence, and international intervention may be necessary to achieve a peaceful resolution.