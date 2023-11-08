Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Region’s Separatist Government Plans Dissolution

As the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to escalate, more than three-quarters of the region’s original population have fled to Armenia. With figures showing almost 93,000 people leaving the enclave, the separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh has announced its plans for dissolution by the end of the year.

The exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a significant influx of people in Armenia, and authorities are now seeking additional support to cope with the situation. Kavita Belani, the UNHCR representative in Armenia, described the exhausting journey and fears of those arriving at the registration centers, emphasizing that they have been living under a blockade for nine months. Belani expressed the urgent need to address their anxieties and provide them with answers.

While it is challenging to predict the exact number of refugees, a UNHCR official mentioned the possibility of the population reaching around 120,000 – equivalent to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh before the mass migration began. As the crisis deepens, nearly one-third of the refugees are children, heightening concerns about family separations and the emotional toll it will have on them.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has prompted international humanitarian organizations, such as UNHCR and UNICEF, to step up their efforts in providing support to those affected. However, the urgency of the situation requires even more assistance, both from neighboring countries and the international community as a whole.

The resolution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh remains elusive, with continuous clashes and escalating tensions. As the separatist government plans its dissolution, the focus now must shift toward ensuring the well-being and safety of the displaced population, offering them the necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives in these uncertain times.