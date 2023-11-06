Over Half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Population Forced to Flee Amidst Crisis

Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, more than 53,000 people, accounting for about 45% of the region’s population, have been forced to flee to Armenia. The exodus has caused massive congestion on the mountain road leading out of Nagorno-Karabakh, with people enduring long hours of travel and discomfort in an attempt to escape the region.

Senior officials from the United States, including Samantha Power, the chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Yuri Kim, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, have arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss the worsening humanitarian situation. Their visit aims to address the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasize the importance of Azerbaijan fulfilling its commitments. Particularly, Power intends to explore the prospects for a durable and peaceful resolution between Azerbaijan and Armenia that respects each country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has arrested Ruben Vardanyan, the former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist movement. Vardanyan, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist of Armenian descent, was apprehended while attempting to flee the region with thousands of Armenians. The arrest signifies Azerbaijan’s determination to assert control following the recent military operations.

Armenian authorities report that over 47,000 refugees have arrived from Nagorno-Karabakh, with the number escalating to over 50,000 by Wednesday. The figures, though not independently verified, highlight the mass displacement occurring in the region. Separatist authorities have raised concerns about possible ethnic cleansing, but Baku has denied these claims, emphasizing its pursuit of a “peaceful reintegration” of the former breakaway territory.

Furthermore, Germany and the United States are advocating for the deployment of international observers and increased humanitarian aid in Nagorno-Karabakh. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Azerbaijan to allow independent observers into the region, while the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has emphasized the need for unhindered humanitarian access and the cessation of hostilities.

As the crisis worsens, it is imperative for the international community to demonstrate support and provide aid to those affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Collaborative efforts between nations and the deployment of independent observers can help ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the region and work towards a peaceful resolution.