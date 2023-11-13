“Tragedy Strikes Nagorno-Karabakh as Fuel Depot Explosion Claims Lives”

An unfortunate incident occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh, where a fuel depot explosion has resulted in the loss of 20 lives and left hundreds injured. The local Armenian authorities have reported that nearly 300 individuals have been admitted to hospitals, with several of them still in critical condition. The explosion took place in Stepanakert, the main city of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, it is evident that the consequences have been devastating. The Human Rights Ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, shared on social media that the number of injured individuals has exceeded 200, with the majority in severe or extremely severe health conditions. Sadly, the medical resources in Nagorno-Karabakh are insufficient to address this crisis.

Tragically, there have been 13 unidentified bodies discovered at the scene, and seven more individuals lost their lives in the hospital. This heart-wrenching incident comes at a time when thousands of people have already fled Nagorno-Karabakh in light of the ongoing conflict. The Armenian government announced plans to relocate those who have been displaced by the fighting, leading to a significant influx of refugees into the country.

Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, expressed concern over the situation, stating that ethnic cleansing is underway in Nagorno-Karabakh. He underscored the urgency for international intervention, emphasizing the dire circumstances faced by the affected population.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has expressed its desire to reintegrate the ethnic Armenians as equal citizens. However, the repercussions of the conflict have disrupted the lives of countless individuals. The BBC interviewed some of the refugees who arrived in Goris, a city near the Karabakh border. Their harrowing tales shed light on the profound impact of this tragedy on innocent lives.

As efforts to find a resolution continue, representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet in Brussels for diplomatic talks facilitated by the European Union. This will be the first meeting since Azerbaijan took control of the enclave. National security advisors will represent both parties, marking a significant step towards potential reconciliation.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous region in the South Caucasus that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has been under the control of ethnic Armenians for several decades, with support from Armenia and Russia. The recent conflict claimed the lives of five Russian peacekeepers, along with hundreds of ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijani soldiers.

Despite reassurances from Azerbaijan, concerns remain regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. With limited aid reaching the region, thousands of people are struggling without access to food or shelter, resorting to seeking refuge in basements, school buildings, or the open air.

These distressing developments remind us of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and humanitarian support for the affected population in Nagorno-Karabakh. The international community must come together to alleviate the suffering and ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by this devastating conflict.

