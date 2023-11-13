A Breakthrough: Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Agree to Disarm as Azerbaijan’s Demand is Met

After an intense offensive by Azerbaijan’s army in Nagorno-Karabakh, there has been a significant development as ethnic-Armenian forces have agreed to the Russian terms for a ceasefire. One of the crucial demands that Karabakh forces have accepted is the proposal for complete disarmament. This decision comes in the wake of Azerbaijan demanding a full surrender and reconquering areas in and around Karabakh three years ago.

The conflict has led to a considerable loss of life, with at least 32 people killed, including seven civilians, and another 200 wounded. Azerbaijan’s military claims that its operations are aimed at combating terrorism. In response to the situation, Karabakh officials have issued an appeal to residents, urging them to remain in shelters for their own safety.

The breakthrough in negotiations happened with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, who have played a crucial role in bringing about an agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities. The ceasefire went into effect at 13:00 local time (09:00 GMT), bringing some hope for a period of relative peace and stability.

Under the terms of the truce, not only will the local Karabakh forces commit to being completely disarmed and disbanded, but there is also a commitment for Armenian forces to withdraw from the region, despite Yerevan denying any military presence there. The ceasefire also opens the door for talks on “issues of re-integration” between Azerbaijani officials and Karabakh’s Armenian representatives.

In recent years, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has seen multiple rounds of violence and armed clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. This latest offensive by Azerbaijan comes after a six-week war in 2020 that resulted in thousands of deaths and allowed Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, to reclaim territory in and around the enclave.

The situation has been further complicated by a blockade imposed by Azerbaijan on the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia. This blockade has led to severe shortages of essential supplies for the ethnic Armenian population living in the enclave.

The involvement of Russian peacekeepers has been crucial in facilitating the ceasefire, but it’s essential to recognize the complexities of Russia’s interests in the region. While Armenia is part of Russia’s CSTO military alliance, Moscow’s attention has been largely focused on the conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, Russia has been concerned about Armenia’s recent engagement with the West, including military exercises conducted with the US military.

The implementation of the ceasefire and the disarmament of Karabakh forces will undoubtedly pose significant challenges. It remains to be seen how the situation will evolve in the coming days and whether a lasting peace can be achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh.

