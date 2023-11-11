Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: Ensuring Safety and Assistance to Evacuees

As tensions continue to rise in Nagorno-Karabakh, the first convoys of civilians have started evacuating the region, seeking safety in Armenia. This comes after an Azerbaijani military offensive, prompting concerns of a potential mass exodus. Humanitarian organizations and the Armenian government have successfully evacuated dozens of people, with the Red Cross escorting ambulances carrying seriously wounded citizens. While some individuals were able to leave with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, others are anxiously waiting for their turn to escape the escalating conflict.

The situation has left many residents in desperate need of essential supplies, as severe shortages of food and fuel have plagued the region. Families have been enduring months of effective blockade, and the recent hostilities further exacerbated their plight. One evacuee, Karina Kafyan, recounted the harrowing experience of her village waiting for transportation to leave Nagorno-Karabakh. The urgency and fear in finding fuel quickly were palpable, as the entire community sought safety together.

Evacuations are being conducted with urgency, with convoys of medical vehicles heading towards the border city of Goris. Red Cross vehicles accompanied by a large red cross symbol represent a glimmer of hope for those in need of medical aid. The International Committee of the Red Cross has been actively involved in facilitating these evacuations and providing critical resources for local hospitals. Their efforts include the transfer of wounded individuals, the transportation of bodies for dignified burials, and the provision of much-needed medical supplies.

Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, issued a stark warning about the potential for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite assurances from Russia, he emphasized that the safety and protection of the Armenian population must be ensured to prevent their expulsion from their homeland. However, Pashinyan also expressed a willingness to welcome Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population residing within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders. The situation remains uncertain, and the hope for a peaceful resolution is overshadowed by the fear and uncertainty faced by the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

