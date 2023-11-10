Article: Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: Ethnic Armenians Find Safety in Armenia Amidst Concerns of Ethnic Cleansing

Amidst the escalating conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the first group of ethnic Armenians have sought refuge in Armenia, apprehensive of the potential for ethnic cleansing after the region was seized by Azerbaijan. In an effort to assist those displaced by the fighting, local officials have announced plans to relocate them. While Azerbaijan claims its intention is to assimilate the Armenian population as “equal citizens,” Armenia has expressed deep concerns over the possibility of ethnic cleansing. Approximately 40 individuals were part of the initial group that left.

Armenia, while offering assistance to those who choose to leave, has repeatedly emphasized that any mass exodus would be the responsibility of the Azerbaijani authorities. Prime Minister Nikol Pashanyan made a televised address expressing his alarm that many within Nagorno-Karabakh might feel compelled to leave their homeland unless Azerbaijan provides adequate living conditions and ensures mechanisms for protection against ethnic cleansing. He reiterated his commitment to warmly welcoming those who seek refuge in Armenia.

David Babayan, an adviser to Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian leader Samvel Shahramanyan, expressed his belief that the majority of the population would opt to leave rather than live as part of Azerbaijan. He claimed that 99.9% of his people preferred to leave their historic lands. Babayan condemned the fate of the Armenian people, stating that it would go down in history as a disgrace and a shame, and emphasized that those responsible would ultimately be held accountable for their actions before God.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region in the South Caucasus, is recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians for over three decades. Armenia has supported the enclave, and its ally Russia has maintained a presence with hundreds of soldiers stationed there. The recent military incursion by Azerbaijan resulted in the deaths of five Russian peacekeepers, along with at least 200 ethnic Armenians and numerous Azerbaijani soldiers.

Despite assurances from Azerbaijan, concerns remain about the well-being of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. Only one aid delivery of 70 tonnes of food has been permitted since the separatists accepted a ceasefire and agreed to disarm. Ethnic Armenian leaders report that thousands are in urgent need of food and shelter, resorting to seeking refuge in basements, school buildings, or remaining outdoors due to lack of options.

During his televised address, the Armenian prime minister hinted at Russia’s lack of intervention in the conflict, echoing criticisms that Moscow had effectively relinquished Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. However, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, described these claims as “ludicrous” and stated that Yerevan and Baku had successfully resolved the situation. Lavrov emphasized the need for mutual trust-building between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

FAQs

Q: What is ethnic cleansing?

A: Ethnic cleansing refers to the deliberate and systematic removal or extermination of an ethnic or religious group from a particular area with the aim of establishing homogeneity.

Q: Why is the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh significant?

A: The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is significant because it involves territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with potential for ethnic violence and displacement of populations.

Q: What role does Russia play in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

A: Russia has historically been involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and has maintained a military presence in the region. However, criticisms have been raised regarding Russia’s level of intervention and support for Armenia.