The recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh have reshaped the geopolitical landscape in the Caucasus, marking a significant shift in power dynamics. The conclusion of a 35-year conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has dealt a stunning blow to Russian influence in the region and highlighted the decline of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc set up by Vladimir Putin to rival NATO.

The conflict, which saw a 24-hour military offensive resulting in the transfer of control back to Azerbaijan, has exposed the limitations of Moscow’s authority. Previously, the separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh had received unwavering support from Armenia, as well as indirect backing from Russia. However, since Putin’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, the political landscape has shifted.

Armenia’s choice to not intervene when Azerbaijan cut off the supply route to Nagorno-Karabakh, and its decision to hold joint military exercises with the United States, signaled a clear departure from the CSTO and a desire for independence. This shift emboldened Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, who ordered the offensive that led to the swift capture of key strategic positions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh is not just a blow to Russia’s regional influence; it also raises questions about its commitment to the CSTO. Despite the organization’s principle of collective defense, Russia failed to respond to the military aggression against Armenia, highlighting its waning authority and the ineffectiveness of the CSTO.

Armenia’s leaders have been vocal about their need to assert independence and reduce reliance on Moscow for security guarantees. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan candidly stated that Russia’s capabilities had changed after the events in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of having an independent country that could avoid becoming entangled in conflicts between global powers.

The consequences of this conflict are far from over. Protests have erupted in the streets of Yerevan, with many expressing their discontent with Pashinyan’s perceived abandonment of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Despite a ceasefire agreement, sporadic reports of ongoing fighting continue to emerge from the mountainous region.

It is crucial to understand the historical context of the conflict. The roots of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue trace back to the Soviet era when Armenians in the enclave demanded a transfer of control from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The rise of Heydar Aliyev and his son Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, coupled with the removal of term limits, solidified their power and determined their stance on the conflict.

As the dust settles, it is clear that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerges as a significant winner in the Caucasus crisis. Turkey has long been a key ally of Azerbaijan, providing support throughout the various Karabakh conflicts. With Azerbaijan’s post-Soviet role as an energy producer and its increasing ties to Turkic-speaking nations, Erdogan’s influence in the region strengthens.

The events in Nagorno-Karabakh serve as a stark reminder of the evolving power dynamics in the Caucasus. The decline of Russian influence, the weakening of the CSTO, and the rise of Turkey as a regional power all signal a new era in this strategically important region.

