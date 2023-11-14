A Fresh Look: Armenia-Russia Relations in the Midst of the Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis

The ongoing crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has shed light on the deteriorating relationship between long-time allies Armenia and Russia, with tensions escalating due to divisive rhetoric from influential figures in Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials in Yerevan have expressed their disappointment in Russia, accusing them of not fulfilling their security commitments after Azerbaijani forces launched military operations against the ethnic Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan raised concerns about the lack of information and communication from Russian partners regarding Azerbaijan’s military plans.

While Armenia has traditionally relied on Russia as its primary security guarantor, recent frustrations over the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh have intensified. Armenia has also sought to establish new international partnerships, including participating in joint military exercises with the United States, which has not gone unnoticed by Russia.

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan criticized the Russian peacekeepers, accusing them of failing to protect Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijani aggression. However, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed these claims and stated that the accusations against Russia were unfounded.

The once-strong ties between Moscow and Yerevan have been deteriorating for some time and further worsened recently. Armenia’s decision to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia is not Russia’s ally in the conflict with Ukraine have contributed to the strain on their relationship.

Russian commentators and politicians have also been highly critical of Armenia’s leadership, emphasizing its inability to protect ethnic Armenians beyond its borders and the expectation that Russian peacekeepers should defend Nagorno-Karabakh. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and prominent Russian military blogger Rybar have been among the outspoken critics, with Medvedev questioning Pashinyan’s decision-making and accusing him of flirting with NATO.

In addition, editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, criticized Armenia’s handling of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the protests in Yerevan as a reflection of the people’s disillusionment with Pashinyan’s anti-Russian stance.

The Nagorno-Karabakh crisis has underscored Russia’s role in providing security to Armenia through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of post-Soviet states. However, it has also highlighted Armenia’s growing reliance on Russia and the need for diversification in its international relationships.

It is important to note that these quoted statements have been paraphrased to offer a clearer understanding of the perspectives expressed. The original article can be found on the CNN website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the relationship between Armenia and Russia?

A: Armenia and Russia have historically been strong allies, with Russia acting as Armenia’s primary security guarantor.

Q: Why has there been a deterioration in Armenia-Russia relations?

A: The relationship has been strained due to Armenia’s frustration with the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia’s efforts to establish new international partnerships.

Q: What criticisms have been made against Armenia’s leadership?

A: Russian commentators have criticized Armenia’s leadership for its inability to protect ethnic Armenians beyond its borders and for expecting Russian peacekeepers to defend Nagorno-Karabakh.

Q: How has Armenia’s involvement with Ukraine affected the relations with Russia?

A: Armenia’s decision to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the statement that Armenia is not Russia’s ally in the conflict with Ukraine have further strained the relations between the two countries.

Q: What role does Russia play in providing security to Armenia?

A: Russia provides security to Armenia through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of post-Soviet states.