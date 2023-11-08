After Azerbaijan launched a military offensive in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, both sides have agreed to a ceasefire. Under the agreement, ethnic-Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh will be disbanded and completely disarmed. This development marks an important step towards resolving one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

The territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, located in the mountainous South Caucasus region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, has been a source of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia for decades. Azerbaijan considers Nagorno-Karabakh as part of its territory, while ethnic Armenians have controlled large areas of the region.

The recent escalation of violence began when Azerbaijan implemented a blockade, cutting off a vital route into Nagorno-Karabakh. This blockade caused severe shortages of basic supplies for the ethnic Armenian population in the region. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of using the route to transport military supplies, which Armenia denied.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has a complex history rooted in the collapse of the Soviet Union. The region had a majority ethnic-Armenian population but was controlled by Azerbaijan. When the Soviet Union began to disintegrate, Nagorno-Karabakh’s regional parliament voted to join Armenia, leading to a full-scale war between the two countries.

Over the years, tens of thousands of people have been killed, and more than a million have been displaced. Both sides have been accused of ethnic cleansing and massacres. It is crucial to address the historical grievances and ensure that the atrocities committed by both sides are acknowledged and remembered.

Regional powers, Russia and Turkey, have played significant roles in the conflict. Turkey has been a staunch supporter of Azerbaijan, while Armenia has traditionally had close ties with Russia. However, Armenia’s recent moves to diversify its alliances, including hosting joint military exercises with US forces, have strained its relationship with Russia.

The ceasefire agreement offers hope for a lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The complete disarmament and disbandment of ethnic-Armenian forces in the region create an opportunity for dialogue and negotiations between the two parties. The outcome of these talks will be crucial for the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and its 120,000 ethnic Armenians. It is essential that both Azerbaijan and Armenia commit to finding a peaceful and inclusive solution that respects the rights and aspirations of all those affected by the conflict.