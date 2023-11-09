Amidst escalating tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia is facing a severe political and humanitarian crisis. The recent offensive by Azerbaijani forces has resulted in a wave of protests in the capital city of Yerevan, where thousands of angry citizens have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The core fact of this situation remains, the fear of ethnic cleansing and displacement of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict, which has a long history rooted in territorial disputes and ethnic tensions, reached a critical point as Azerbaijan launched a blitzkrieg attack on the region. Despite Armenia’s support for the ethnic Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan has been cautious about involving the country in another war. With Azerbaijan’s superior military capabilities, another conflict could pose a significant threat to Armenia’s existence.

The protests in Yerevan reflect the frustration and anger of many Armenians who feel betrayed by their government’s handling of the situation. While Pashinyan’s administration has sought to distance itself from Russia and forge closer ties with the West, the Kremlin is now attempting to shift the blame onto the pro-Western leader. Armenia’s pro-Russian opposition parties are capitalizing on the military disaster, but it is unclear if Russia can provide practical support in this crisis.

Meanwhile, fears of ethnic cleansing are mounting as Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh face the prospect of displacement and a lack of support. Russia claims to have “evacuated” some Karabakh Armenians, but their destination is unknown. Reports of atrocities committed by Azerbaijani forces, including executions and mutilations, have further deepened concerns about the safety and well-being of the Armenian population.

Armenia’s diplomatic relationships with Western nations, including the EU, have also been strained. The EU, cautious about antagonizing Azerbaijan, has been reluctant to intervene forcefully. This cautious approach, coupled with Armenia’s disillusionment with Moscow’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh, has left the country feeling abandoned and betrayed.

As the crisis unfolds, the Armenian government is confronted with immense challenges. It must navigate the complex dynamics of regional power politics, address the immediate humanitarian needs of its population, and find a way to protect the rights and safety of the ethnic Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh. The path forward remains uncertain, and the fate of Armenia hangs in the balance.