Azerbaijan celebrates a decisive victory as President Ilham Aliyev declares the restoration of the country’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. After a 24-hour military offensive against ethnic-Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s army emerges as the hero of the day while Karabakh forces agree to surrender.

In a remarkable turn of events, Azerbaijan has brought the breakaway region, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, under its full control. The military operation, aptly termed as an “anti-terror” operation, witnessed the fall of Karabakh’s forces as they raised a white flag and dissolved their “illegal regime”. With no support from neighboring Armenia, the ethnic Armenians succumbed to the nine-month blockade, resulting in their eventual capitulation.

The conflict has not been without casualties, with Karabakh officials reporting the death of at least 32 people, including seven civilians, and hundreds wounded. However, Azerbaijan’s army managed to capture more than 90 positions from the ethnic Armenians before both sides announced a complete cessation of hostilities through the intervention of Russian peacekeepers.

Under the terms of the truce, local Karabakh forces commit to complete disbandment and disarmament, with Armenian forces also expected to withdraw. Azerbaijan’s presidency has expressed its willingness to engage in talks with Karabakh’s Armenian representatives regarding the “issues of re-integration”. President Aliyev made it clear that Azerbaijanis bear no ill will towards the population, only against their “criminal junta”.

The restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh marks a significant milestone in a decades-long conflict. The cessation of hostilities and the impending talks have shifted the power dynamics in favor of Azerbaijan, leaving ethnic Armenians in a vulnerable position. Experts believe that this outcome may lead to the departure of most, if not all, of the Karabakh Armenians, ultimately concluding their secession project.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while not involved in the ceasefire text, demands that Russian peacekeepers take full responsibility for the safety of the local population. Yet, it is clear that the terms of the ceasefire heavily favor Azerbaijan, leaving ethnic Armenians apprehensive about their future.

The restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh is a historical chapter ending a 35-year-old project. Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has successfully recaptured the territory surrounding and inside the enclave. The effective blockade imposed by Azerbaijan on the only road into Karabakh from Armenia has further weakened the enclave’s inhabitants, leaving them isolated and destitute.

With this triumph, Azerbaijan establishes itself as a formidable force in the region, reasserting its claim over Nagorno-Karabakh. The path forward involves complex negotiations and uncertain outcomes, but for now, Azerbaijan celebrates a hard-fought victory that has changed the course of the conflict.