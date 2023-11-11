Azerbaijan Detains Former Nagorno-Karabakh Leader as Tensions Escalate

A former leader of Nagorno-Karabakh has been detained by Azerbaijani authorities as he attempted to leave the enclave for Armenia. Ruben Vardanyan, who previously headed the separatist government, was among thousands of people trying to flee the area. The recent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan has resulted in the displacement of over 47,000 ethnic Armenians. Vardanyan’s wife has appealed for support to ensure his safe release.

Instead of providing a direct quote from Vardanyan’s wife, it can be mentioned that she expressed concern for his well-being and called for help in securing his release.

Azerbaijan’s border service announced that Vardanyan had been taken to the capital, Baku, and handed over to other state agencies. As ethnic Armenians crossed the border, they were subjected to thorough checks by Azerbaijani border control. The authorities claimed to be searching for war crimes suspects, indicating their intention to grant amnesty to Armenian fighters who surrendered in Nagorno-Karabakh but insisted that those responsible for war crimes be turned over to Azerbaijan.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict stems from the region’s disputed status between Azerbaijan and Armenia. While Azerbaijan considers Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of its territory, ethnic Armenians had controlled the region for over 30 years. Recent tensions escalated when Azerbaijan instituted a blockade preventing access to Nagorno-Karabakh in December 2022.

After a 24-hour ceasefire on September 20, discussions commenced between Azerbaijan and Karabakh authorities regarding the integration of the region into Azerbaijan. However, many of Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 ethnic Armenians are concerned about their future in the area. The Armenian Prime Minister has accused Azerbaijan of initiating “ethnic cleansing” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Last week’s fighting resulted in significant casualties. Karabakh authorities reported at least 200 deaths, while Azerbaijan stated that 192 of its soldiers were killed. The escalating conflict has prompted the evacuation of numerous families, resulting in traffic congestion on the road from Karabakh to Armenia.

Western governments have been urging Azerbaijan to allow international observers into Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the treatment of the local population. Germany, in support of this call, emphasized the need for transparency. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has encouraged Azerbaijan’s President to guarantee the protection and freedom of movement for civilians, as well as unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. The UN Secretary-General has also emphasized the importance of respecting human rights throughout the conflict.

FAQ

What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries claim sovereignty over the area, which has seen a long history of conflict and tension.

Who controls Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh was initially part of Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since the early 1990s. However, the recent seizure of the region by Azerbaijan has shifted control.

What is the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Azerbaijan’s takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh has triggered a wave of displacement, with thousands of ethnic Armenians fleeing the region. The conflict has resulted in casualties and concerns about the future of the local population.

What are the international calls for?

Multiple Western governments, including Germany and the United States, are urging Azerbaijan to allow international observers into Nagorno-Karabakh. The aim is to monitor the treatment of the local population and ensure the protection of human rights.