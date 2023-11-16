Fragile Cease-Fire Maintains Tenuous Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a surprising turn of events, Azerbaijan has claimed full control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, following a cease-fire agreement between local Armenian forces and Azerbaijan. The conflict, which has been ongoing for decades, reached a boiling point recently with Azerbaijan launching an artillery barrage and drone attacks against pro-Armenian forces.

The cease-fire deal, mediated by Russia, has prompted the local self-defense forces in Nagorno-Karabakh to disarm and disband, marking a significant development in the decades-long separatist conflict. Moreover, representatives from the region are set to engage in talks with the Baku government to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh’s potential “reintegration” into Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev hailed the victory, asserting that Azerbaijan has fulfilled its goals and restored its sovereignty. However, it is crucial to remember that this cease-fire remains delicate, and tensions persist between the two nations.

The recent outbreak of fighting has resulted in significant casualties, with at least 200 people killed and over 400 wounded. The casualties include civilians, including children, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on the local population. Despite ongoing efforts to verify these figures, the precise extent of the human toll remains uncertain.

The conflict has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation, with residents enduring food and medicine shortages due to the blockade enforced by Azerbaijan. Thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh residents sought shelter in a camp operated by Russian peacekeepers, aiming to escape the violence. Meanwhile, others gathered at the regional capital’s airport, hoping to flee the region altogether.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the role of Russian peacekeepers in ensuring the security of Nagorno-Karabakh’s residents. He made it clear that Armenia would not be drawn into further fighting, while also acknowledging the decision made by the separatist authorities in the region.

Protests have erupted in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, with citizens demanding that authorities protect Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The international community, including the United States and the United Nations, expressed deep concern over Azerbaijan’s military actions and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an urgent meeting to address the Azerbaijani offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The recent events raise fears of a full-scale war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reigniting the conflict that was temporarily resolved in 1994. In the 2020 war, Azerbaijan regained control of large portions of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories previously held by Armenian forces. The death toll reached over 6,700, and the conflict concluded with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, which included the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has consistently attracted involvement from regional powers such as Russia and Turkey. As Russia assumes the role of mediator, Turkey has staunchly supported Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that Russia remains Armenia’s key economic partner and ally, dating back to 1991.

Amidst this fragile cease-fire, the question remains whether a lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be achieved. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hopeful for a sustainable peace that addresses the grievances of both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FAQ

What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a long-standing territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The conflict dates back to the early 20th century and intensified in the 1990s, resulting in a war that ended in 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh is a predominantly ethnic Armenian region that sought independence from Azerbaijan. The conflict centers around competing claims over the region’s sovereignty.

What caused the recent escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

The recent escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was triggered by Azerbaijan launching an artillery barrage and drone attacks against pro-Armenian forces in the region. This military action was preceded by months of tensions and a blockade enforced by Azerbaijan, which exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

What is the role of Russia and Turkey in the conflict?

Russia has assumed the role of mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and deployed peacekeeping troops to the region. Turkey, on the other hand, has actively supported Azerbaijan. Both countries have historical and strategic ties to the nations involved in the conflict.

What is the current status of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Following a cease-fire agreement mediated by Russia, Azerbaijan has claimed full control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Local Armenian forces have agreed to disarm and disband, with talks scheduled between Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and the Baku government to discuss potential reintegration into Azerbaijan. However, the cease-fire remains fragile, and tensions persist between the two nations.