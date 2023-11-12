Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: The Pursuit of Security Guarantees

In the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s declaration of control over Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenians in the region are seeking security guarantees before relinquishing their weapons. This was stated by David Babayan, an adviser to Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian leader, Samvel Shahramanyan. Babayan emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions and a final agreement to ensure the safety of his people.

The recent ceasefire agreement between the warring sides has not yet resulted in a final resolution. Karabakh Armenian authorities accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire, although Azerbaijan’s defense ministry denied these allegations. Reports of heavy gunfire in the main city of Stepanakert raised concerns about the fragile truce’s sustainability.

While the deal brings hope for an end to longstanding aspirations for independence in the enclave, the situation remains complex. Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has a dominant population of around 120,000 ethnic Armenians. The region has been a subject of contention between Baku and Yerevan for decades, leading to two wars.

The recent conflict escalated when Azerbaijan launched a military offensive, citing Armenian-placed mines that caused casualties. The offensive resulted in Azerbaijan gaining control over strategic positions and heights. In response, Armenian forces in Karabakh agreed to disarm and hand over all weapons and heavy equipment to the Azerbaijani military.

The demands put forward by Baku include the disbandment of the separatist political authorities in Karabakh before any discussions about the region’s future. Azerbaijan aims to fully integrate Nagorno-Karabakh into its territory. The truce will be implemented with the coordination of Russian peacekeepers, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

As the situation unfolds, concerns arise for the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Thousands of Armenians gathered in Yerevan, criticizing the government’s perceived failure to support the separatists. Amidst uncertainty, many seek refuge with Russian peacekeepers and anxiously await their fate.

The question remains as to how Azerbaijan will address the issue of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh. The region’s complex history, marked by various influences and rulers, adds another twist to this tumultuous conflict. Nonetheless, the pursuit of security guarantees remains essential for those affected by the recent developments.

