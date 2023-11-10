The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: A Struggle for Survival

The escalating conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, with thousands of people fleeing their homes in search of safety. The number of refugees is now close to half the population of the enclave, leaving the region depleted of ethnic Armenians. As the aid effort intensifies, local communities and individuals are stepping up to offer their support.

In the town of Goris, where many refugees have sought shelter, the scenes are reminiscent of a temporary refuge camp. Exhausted families sleep in their cars while waiting to register their arrival, desperately seeking assistance. Local hotels are at capacity, generously offering free rooms, and Armenians across the country are using social media to provide housing for those in need. The situation is dire, and the need for immediate solutions is evident.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, local authorities remain steadfast in their determination to help their fellow Armenians from Karabakh. The commitment to supporting their “brothers and sisters” is a matter of principle, according to one senior official. However, the sheer scale of the crisis poses significant challenges to their efforts.

The experiences of individuals like Tamara, a nurse who treated wounded fighters and witnessed the horrors of war, highlight the desperation that has driven many to flee. Even though Azerbaijan claims that Armenians can stay in the region they have reclaimed, Tamara and her family chose not to test that promise. After enduring a ten-month blockade, they made the treacherous journey across the border to Armenia, relying on the kindness of a former patient’s family for shelter.

Tamara’s story is just one among many haunting tales of displacement and loss. The deep enmity and years of fighting have taken a toll on both sides of the conflict. Many Azeris were also displaced from the disputed territory in the past, with countless lives lost. The wounds of history run deep, leaving both communities scarred.

As the refugees pour into makeshift shelters in Goris, the overwhelming support from both local authorities and compassionate individuals is inspiring. Food tents and aid handouts have materialized in the main square, with donations pouring in from various sources. Teenage schoolgirls chop fruits and distribute coffee to the arrivals, displaying both empathy and a sense of duty.

The magnitude of this crisis requires urgent attention and support from the international community. The opening of a second hub in Vayk signifies the growing influx of refugees and the need for expanded resources. The resilience and determination of those affected must be matched by a collective effort to alleviate their suffering. The human cost of this conflict cannot be ignored, and immediate action is necessary to provide relief and ensure the survival of those caught in the crossfire.