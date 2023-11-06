Ethnic Armenian Forces Surrender Weapons in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have started the process of handing over their weapons following their recent surrender, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The fighters have already given up six armored vehicles, over 800 guns, and around 5,000 units of munitions to Russian peacekeepers. This development comes after a ceasefire agreement was reached on September 20, ending the major military operation launched by the Azerbaijani military to gain control of the enclave. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, as reported by local authorities.

In addition to the disarmament, Russian authorities have provided over 50 tons of food and other aid to the region. The International Committee of the Red Cross has also contributed by supplying fuel, blankets, and diapers.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been a longstanding issue, with ethnic Armenian forces controlling the region since the end of a separatist war in 1994. However, in a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan managed to regain control over sizable areas, previously under Armenian occupation.

To prevent further violence, Russian peacekeeping forces were deployed to the region under a ceasefire agreement in 2020. However, this recent outbreak of fighting has occurred during a period of strained relations between Armenia and Russia. Armenia’s military exercises with the United States this month have raised tensions between the two allies.

Amid the conflict, Armenia has expressed dissatisfaction with the Russian forces’ handling of keeping the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia open. Azerbaijan has largely blocked this road since December, accusing Armenia of using it for illicit weapons shipments and mineral extraction.

While the surrender of weapons signals a significant development, the long-term resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a complex challenge that demands diplomatic efforts and compromises from all parties involved.