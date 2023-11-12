Azerbaijan’s Takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh Sparks Mass Exodus

Amidst a week of escalating conflict, over 100,000 people have been forced to flee the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Armenian officials. This exodus marks a significant shift in the population dynamics, with almost the entire ethnic Armenian enclave leaving since Azerbaijan seized control of the area.

Azerbaijan claims that its intention is to reintegrate the region and treat its residents as equals. However, Armenian representatives dismiss these claims as mere falsehoods. Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under the control of ethnic Armenians for the past 30 years. Throughout this time, it has received support not only from Armenia but also from its ally, Russia.

The recent military operations conducted by Azerbaijan resulted in the deaths of approximately 200 ethnic Armenians and dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers. As part of a ceasefire agreement, separatists have agreed to surrender their weapons.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a spokesperson for Armenia’s prime minister, has reported that over the past week, 100,417 refugees have entered the country, accounting for the majority of Nagorno-Karabakh’s estimated population of 120,000. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has also confirmed that 100,000 people have fled, emphasizing that a considerable number of those displaced “are hungry, exhausted, and in urgent need of assistance.”

Amidst this chaos, Artak Beglaryan, a former separatist official, announced on social media that the remaining Nagorno-Karabakh residents, consisting mainly of officials, emergency services employees, volunteers, and individuals with special needs, are making their way to Armenia. However, only a few hundred people are expected to remain.

Tragically, in addition to the casualties resulting from the Azerbaijani military operation, at least 170 lives were lost in a devastating explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday. The cause of the explosion near the region’s main city, known as Stepanakert by Armenians, remains unknown.

Recognizing the urgent need for humanitarian aid, the UN has announced its plans to send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend to assess the situation. Azerbaijan has agreed to allow the visit to take place. Though Armenia’s ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukyan, criticized the timing of the visit, he also stressed the importance of UN officials witnessing firsthand the suffering endured by the ethnic Armenian population. He condemned Azerbaijan’s assurances as deceptive propaganda and affirmed that nobody will remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over control of Nagorno-Karabakh continuously raises concerns about humanitarian crises, displacement, and loss of life. The situation remains dynamic, demanding immediate attention and intervention from the international community.

