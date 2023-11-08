Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Destruction and Displacement Amidst Human Tragedy

In the wake of Azerbaijan’s recent attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with nearly a quarter of the region’s population seeking refuge in Armenia. The lifting of a 10-month blockade on the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia prompted an immediate exodus of approximately 28,000 people, representing approximately 23% of the region’s population. This blockade had already caused severe shortages of essential supplies, exacerbating the suffering of the local population.

Tragically, the situation has been further compounded by a devastating explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh. The death toll has risen to 68, with 105 individuals still missing and close to 300 injured. While the exact cause of the explosion remains uncertain, initial reports indicate that negligence played a significant role. Amidst the chaos and destruction, Armenian authorities have confirmed that the bodies of 125 individuals killed in last week’s fighting have been transported back to Armenia for identification.

In an effort to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict, including the displaced population, the United States has pledged additional assistance to local communities. This aid will include shelter, essential supplies such as hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing, to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the violence raging in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As tensions persist, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to exercise restraint and refrain from further hostilities. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the region’s residents, while allowing access to international observer missions.

The people of Nagorno-Karabakh now find themselves facing an uncertain future. With Azerbaijan claiming victory and the separatist authorities being coerced into relinquishing control, the population is being urged to integrate into a country they have never been part of, speaking a language they don’t know, and facing the dismantling of their local institutions. Unsurprisingly, many residents are unwilling to accept this offer, leading to an expected mass exodus to Armenia.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has a complex history, rooted in the dissolution of the Soviet Union. After a separatist war that ended in 1994, the region fell under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia. However, Azerbaijan managed to regain parts of Nagorno-Karabakh in the 2020 war, reclaiming the surrounding territories as well. The involvement of Russia as a peacekeeping force has been overshadowed by its recent activities in Ukraine, allowing Azerbaijan, with support from Turkey, to exert more influence in the region.

As the dust settles and nations grapple with the aftermath, it is evident that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are caught in the crossfire, enduring immense suffering and displacement. The international community must rally together to provide the necessary support and assistance to alleviate the human tragedy unfolding in this shattered region.