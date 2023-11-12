New Developments in Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: Massive Population Exodus and Fuel Depot Explosion

Amidst the ongoing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a significant development has unfolded as nearly a quarter of the region’s population has fled into neighboring Armenia. This mass exodus occurred following Azerbaijan’s recent attack on the breakaway territory. Approximately 28,000 individuals, accounting for about 23% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population, hurriedly left their homes after a 10-month blockade was lifted, allowing access to the only road connecting the region to Armenia. The blockade had resulted in severe shortages of essential resources such as food, medicine, and fuel, leaving the residents in dire conditions.

Although Azerbaijan has assured the safety and rights of the local Armenian population, many feared potential retaliations and sought refuge in Armenia. This surge in displaced residents coincided with a devastating incident at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh, raising the death toll to 68. Additionally, 105 people remain missing, and nearly 300 others sustained injuries, according to the Karabakh ombudsman’s office. The explosion occurred while people were queuing at a gas station outside the capital city of Stepanakert. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest negligence as the contributing factor, dispelling theories of sabotage.

In response to the escalating crisis, Armenian authorities brought 125 bodies from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for identification. The Health Ministry confirmed that all of the deceased were killed during the recent conflict. While Azerbaijan has expressed its readiness to provide medical treatment to victims, it remains unclear whether any individuals have been transferred to Azerbaijani hospitals. To alleviate the situation, Azerbaijan announced the dispatch of 30 metric tons of gasoline and 34 metric tons of diesel fuel to the region.

The international community has been actively engaging in negotiations and calls for de-escalation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to refrain from further hostilities, ensure the safety of residents, and grant access to an international observer mission. The US National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, pledged additional assistance to support local communities affected by the violence, including provisions of shelter, hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing.

The recent military campaign led by Azerbaijan has significantly altered the dynamics in Nagorno-Karabakh. In a swift 24-hour blitz, Azerbaijani forces achieved a decisive victory over Armenian troops, compelling separatist authorities to disarm and open discussions concerning Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan. The scarcity of fuel in Stepanakert exacerbated an already dire situation, with the depot explosion compounding the anxiety of residents who were uncertain about their ability to reach the border.

The urgent need for relief and assistance in Nagorno-Karabakh has prompted local authorities to request that residents refrain from leaving, allowing emergency services to navigate unobstructed. However, with the daunting prospect of integration into a country they have never been a part of, in addition to the dismantling of local institutions, the majority of individuals in Karabakh are expected to seek asylum in Armenia. The socio-political landscape in the region continues to evolve, with Nagorno-Karabakh having previously been an autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet Union era. Following a six-year separatist war that concluded in 1994, ethnic Armenian forces, supported by the Armenian military, gained control of the region.

The more recent conflict in 2020 resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories. Russia, acting as a mediator, deployed approximately 2,000 peacekeeping troops to the region as part of the armistice agreement. However, Russia’s influence in the area has diminished due to its involvement in the Ukraine conflict, providing Azerbaijan and its primary ally, Turkey, with increased leverage.

As the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh unfolds, international attention remains focused on resolving the crisis and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population. The consequences of the current exodus and the fuel depot explosion further emphasize the urgent need for humanitarian aid and diplomatic efforts to address the numerous challenges facing the region.

