North Korea’s Kim Criticizes Officials for Inadequate Response to Storm Damage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed dissatisfaction with officials for their lack of preparedness in tackling the aftermath of a recent tropical storm that hit the Korean peninsula. Swirling in from Japan, Tropical Storm Khanun brought heavy rainfall to both North and South Korea.

As is often the case, natural calamities have a more devastating impact on North Korea due to its underdeveloped infrastructure and the detrimental effects of deforestation, leaving the country susceptible to flooding. During his visit to the flooded farmlands in Anbyon County, Kim personified the extensive damage caused and attributed it to the “chronic and irresponsible work attitude” of local officials.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a report detailing Kim’s disappointment in the officials of the region, asserting that their lack of attentiveness to state measures further worsened the destruction when compared to other areas affected by the storm.

To mitigate the damage and protect the nation’s economy, the North Korean government initiated a vigorous campaign to handle the abnormal weather conditions brought about by the storm. However, the inadequate response of local officials hindered the effectiveness of the preemptive measures.

North Korea has previously experienced severe famine, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives in the 1990s. To address the ongoing food shortages and agricultural challenges, the country organized a high-level party meeting earlier this year.

Sources:

reuters.com