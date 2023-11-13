A Historic Launch: North Korea’s Advancements in Naval Power

North Korea has achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of a nuclear-armed navy with the successful launch of its first operational “tactical nuclear attack submarine”. This watershed moment, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, marks a new chapter for the country’s navy and its “nuclear weaponisation”. The submarine, named Hero Kim Kun Ok after a prominent historical figure, is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater. This development is seen as a strategic move to counter the United States and its Asian allies.

While exact details about the submarine’s capacity remain undisclosed, experts believe it is capable of carrying and firing up to 10 of North Korea’s Pukgoksong-3 weapons from underwater. However, questions about the propulsion system and long-range missile guidance remain unanswered. The submarine’s loudness could potentially make it an easy target if conflict were to arise on the Korean Peninsula. Furthermore, doubts have been raised about the allocation of resources towards military advancements at the expense of the well-being of North Korean citizens.

Despite these concerns, North Korea’s commitment to bolstering its naval forces continues. Kim Jong Un emphasized the urgent need for the rapid development of the country’s navy, citing perceived threats from the United States and South Korea as the driving force behind this endeavor. The leader indicated that the existing fleet of submarines would be transformed into nuclear-armed attack submarines with the deployment of Hero Kim Kun Ok acting as a prominent offensive asset in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Additionally, plans to accelerate the development of nuclear-powered submarines were unveiled.

As North Korea takes strides towards enhancing its military capabilities, international attention remains focused on the consequences of these actions. The international community has long been critical of Pyongyang’s human rights record, with recent reports indicating that the North Korean people endure hunger while resources are diverted to military projects. However, the country’s determination to modernize its military persists, as demonstrated by an array of weapons tests carried out in recent years. It’s worth noting that these testings violate United Nations sanctions prohibiting ballistic missile launches.

The launch of the tactical nuclear attack submarine echoes North Korea’s ambition to bolster its naval power. This achievement is not only a significant development within the country but also has profound implications for regional security dynamics in East Asia. As neighboring countries reassess their own defense strategies, the potential for escalation and the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace and stability in the region come to the forefront.

