Surprising Koala Discovers New Taste for Nursery Plants

In an unexpected turn of events at his Australian nursery, Humphrey Herington, a dedicated plant grower, discovered that the culprit responsible for devouring his seedlings was none other than a koala. Known for their docile nature, koalas are not usually associated with such audacious behavior.

Initially, Herington suspected possums or escaped goats when his workers at the Eastern Forest Nursery in New South Wales reported missing plants several months ago. However, the extent of the damage caused by the hungry intruder eventually led Herington to uncover the surprising truth. “We came out to work one morning and there he was, sitting there on a pole. And there were lots of plants missing that morning,” recalls Herington.

Dubbed Claude due to his formidable claws, the koala had indulged in such an extensive feast that he was too lethargic to return to his tree. Herington carefully wrapped Claude in a towel and relocated him to trees approximately 300 yards away. Despite this attempt, Claude managed to make his way back to the nursery a few days later.

The destruction caused by Claude’s voracious appetite resulted in losses amounting to approximately $3,800 for the nursery. However, rather than being filled with anger, Herington expresses his admiration for the unexpected visitor. He also voices concerns about the scarcity of food resources, which may have driven Claude to raid the nursery in search of sustenance.

“I’ve been here for 20-odd years, and this hasn’t really happened before,” says Herington. “Is it that there is a shortage of food?” The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) highlighted Claude’s unusual behavior on their Instagram page, reflecting the need to consider alternative food sources for koalas. Herington plans to construct a koala-proof fence consisting of netting and wobbly tops to prevent future raids by hungry koalas.

