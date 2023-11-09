The Link Between Climate Change and the Mysterious Mass Deaths of African Elephants

In a recent study, scientists have finally discovered the cause behind the mysterious mass deaths of African elephants in Zimbabwe. The findings suggest that these outbreaks could be more likely to occur under conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.

Between late August and November 2020, thirty-five African elephants in northwestern Zimbabwe died under puzzling circumstances. What made this even more perplexing was that 11 of the elephants died within a 24-hour period, over a very narrow window. Dr. Chris Foggin, a veterinarian at Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust and coauthor of the study, described this phenomenon as unique for this region. Around the same time, approximately 350 elephants in northern Botswana also succumbed to sudden deaths.

Initially, officials and experts were baffled by these die-offs, blaming factors such as poaching, poisoning, and drought. However, the research based on samples taken from 15 of the dead elephants in Zimbabwe revealed that a bacterial infection was the cause. Specifically, a little-known bacterium called Bisgaard taxon 45 led to septicemia, or blood poisoning. The elephants’ deaths coincided with a period of dwindling food and water resources during the dry season, forcing them to travel long distances in search of sustenance.

The study authors believe that heat, drought, and population density in the area contributed to the outbreak. They also warn that with the increasing frequency of extreme conditions due to climate change, more elephant deaths could occur in the future. While it’s premature to definitively link these particular deaths to climate change, Dr. Foggin suggests that if prolonged droughts or changing rainfall patterns become more prevalent, similar mortality events might happen again.

The African elephant population is already under significant threat from poaching and habitat loss. Listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, their numbers have drastically declined. Between 2007 and 2014, population estimates diminished by 144,000 to approximately 350,000 elephants. In the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, which spans 500,000 square kilometers (193,051 square miles) across Botswana and Zimbabwe, about 227,900 elephants reside.

The study found evidence of infection in only six out of the 15 elephant samples analyzed. Genetic analysis and laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Bisgaard taxon 45, ruling out toxins or viral infections as the cause. Scavengers and other wildlife species were not observed near the dead elephants, suggesting that intentional poisoning was unlikely. The researchers were unable to detect the bacterium in the remaining samples due to delays and poor sample quality.

As we continue to grapple with the consequences of climate change, it is crucial to recognize the interconnectedness between environmental changes and wildlife health. Understanding and addressing these connections can help protect vulnerable species like the African elephant and ensure their survival for generations to come.