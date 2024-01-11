Mysterious Escape of Drug Cartel Kingpin Plunges Ecuador into Crisis

The recent escape of a notorious drug gang leader, who operated Ecuador’s most powerful cartel from behind bars, has sparked a national emergency in the South American country. Despite being incarcerated since 2011, Adolfo Macías Villamar, also known as Fito, managed to successfully run the feared Los Choneros gang, which has been involved in drug trafficking and violent crimes.

However, Fito’s prison break has unleashed chaos and violence across Ecuador, leading President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of emergency. More than 130 prison staff members are currently being held hostage by inmates in five different jails, and there have been reports of police officers being killed and bombs being detonated.

One particularly shocking incident involved masked gunmen storming a public TV studio during a live broadcast, forcing employees to the ground. Although the gunmen were eventually apprehended, the footage of the terrified presenters has made international headlines.

Fito, a 44-year-old gang leader, is believed to be the mastermind behind the recent wave of violence following his escape from La Regional prison on January 7th. He had been scheduled to be transferred to a smaller prison, but it appears that he may have received advance notice of the move. While the exact details of his escape remain unclear, two prison guards have been charged with assisting him.

Los Choneros, established in 2005, has become Ecuador’s most formidable cartel, with connections to criminal organizations in Colombia and Mexico, including the notorious Sinaloa cartel. Since the killing of its previous leader in 2020, the group has faced internal power struggles, resulting in heightened violence and territorial disputes.

Even from inside his prison cell, Fito managed to maintain control over Los Choneros through his influence. His cell, transformed into a private bunker, allowed him to continue operating the cartel. He even obtained a diploma in criminal law and accumulated a fortune of 23 million dollars through illegal activities.

During a prison riot in 2021, Fito’s glamorous girlfriend, Verónica Briones Zambrano, was caught attempting to smuggle herself out dressed as a guard. She admitted to staying with him for a week and successfully identified herself as Fito’s girlfriend. Their relationship has endured despite his lengthy incarceration.

The recent surge in violence has prompted a state of emergency lasting 60 days. President Noboa has ordered the neutralization of criminal gangs, and steps are being taken to deport foreign prisoners, particularly Colombians, in order to reduce inmate populations. The crisis has resulted in school closures and empty streets as citizens fear for their safety.

As Ecuador grapples with the upheaval caused by Fito’s escape, the whereabouts of the elusive gang leader remain unknown. Despite efforts to bring the situation under control, the country remains on edge as authorities work to restore order and bring an end to the reign of terror instigated by Fito and his cartel.

