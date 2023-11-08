What Happened to Dubai’s Ain Dubai? A Mysterious Delay Leaves the Tallest Ferris Wheel at a Standstill

Dubai, known for its extravagant and record-breaking landmarks, proudly introduced Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) two years ago. Touted as the world’s largest Ferris wheel, it was expected to become a major tourist attraction within the city’s illustrious skyline. However, after just a few months of operation, the giant wheel came to an unexpected halt, leaving both tourists and locals curious about its fate.

Ain Dubai, located on the man-made island of Bluewaters, now remains motionless, surrounded by a ghostly silence. The official website for the attraction merely states that it is closed until further notice, without providing a clear explanation for the delay. Enquiries about the project’s status have gone unanswered, further deepening the mystery.

Employees working at nearby establishments express doubt about the wheel’s future, despite promises of reopening. “Last year they promised us that in winter it will be open, even now, they are saying that in (the coming) winter it will be open again,” said a skeptical shop employee who requested anonymity. The uncertainty surrounding Ain Dubai leaves many questioning whether it will ever spin again.

Rumors and speculations regarding technical issues swirl among Bluewaters’ employees. Some speculate that the wheel’s weight exceeds that of the island itself, rendering it potentially dangerous. Others mention unnerving noises during its short-lived operation. However, without official explanations, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

Ain Dubai, standing at a staggering height of 250 meters (825 feet), surpasses the London Eye in size, making it the largest of its kind globally. Its 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins have the capacity to carry around 1,750 people on a single ride. The breathtaking views afforded from the top were raved about by visitors before the closure but criticized for the wheel’s slow rotation.

The delay in reopening Ain Dubai raises questions about the complexity of the problem. Official silence suggests that authorities are grappling with finding a solution to whatever technical glitch or safety concern has arisen. UAE authorities have typically been quick to address issues in the past, making their lack of confidence in resolving this matter all the more intriguing.

As Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai Ferris wheel remains idle, its extravagant lighting fixtures serve as a reminder of its unrealized potential. The city awaits eagerly for the day when the wheel can come alive again, offering locals and tourists another chance to experience its grandeur from above. Until then, its mysterious delay continues to captivate the imagination of those longing for answers.