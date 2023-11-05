Mysterious Injury Sparks New Anger in Iran

A recent mysterious injury suffered by a 16-year-old girl in Iran has reignited anger and raised questions about the country’s enforcement of the mandatory hijab law. Armita Geravand boarded a Metro train in Tehran without a headscarf and was later found injured. The exact circumstances of her injury remain unclear, with conflicting reports suggesting a fall or a physical attack by authorities.

Activists abroad have alleged that Geravand may have been targeted due to her decision not to wear the hijab. They are demanding an independent investigation by the United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Iran. These activists cite the Iranian government’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing coerced confessions.

This incident has raised concerns about the role of morality police in Iran and the stricter penalties being proposed for those who do not comply with the required head covering. For many observant Muslim women, the hijab is a symbol of piety and modesty. However, in Iran, it has also become a political symbol since it became mandatory after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The injury suffered by Geravand comes just one year after the death of Mahsa Amini, another young woman who was detained by Iranian morality police for alleged improper hijab wearing. Amini’s death sparked mass protests, challenging the authority of Iran’s theocratic government.

Despite the crackdown, many women in Tehran continue to defy the hijab law by not wearing headscarves in public. This ongoing resistance has contributed to growing international attention and criticism of Iran’s treatment of women.

As the details of Geravand’s injury remain uncertain and authorities refuse to release footage from inside the train, doubts surrounding the official narrative continue to grow. Iranian authorities are likely concerned that this incident could further fuel public anger, similar to what happened after Amini’s death.

The ongoing defiance of the hijab law by Iranian women reflects the desire for greater personal freedom and autonomy. It is a reminder that the struggle for women’s rights in the country is far from over, and that incidents like Geravand’s injury only serve to highlight the urgent need for change.