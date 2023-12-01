The Changing Tide: Myanmar’s Military Faces Mounting Opposition in Nationwide Attacks

In a sweeping offensive against Myanmar’s military-run government, an alliance of well-armed ethnic minority militias has dealt significant blows to the military’s stronghold. As the resistance forces launch coordinated attacks across the country, Myanmar’s military finds itself losing ground on almost every front. While the army claims to be regrouping, there is a growing sense of optimism among the opposition, suggesting that this could be a pivotal moment in their efforts to overthrow the military leaders who ousted the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi three years ago.

Li Kyar Win, spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) – one of the Three Brotherhood Alliance militias behind the offensive – believes that this operation presents a unique opportunity to bring about political change in Myanmar. The common goal among these alliance groups and resistance forces is to eliminate the military dictatorship that has plagued the nation.

Surprised by the attack, dubbed Operation 1027, Myanmar’s military has suffered substantial losses, including the loss of numerous outposts, major bases, and economically significant border crossings with China. Both sides claim to have inflicted heavy casualties on each other, though precise numbers are hard to come by. According to the United Nations, over 335,000 civilians have been displaced in the current conflict, adding to the already staggering count of more than 2 million displaced individuals nationwide.

Richard Horsey, Myanmar expert at the International Crisis Group, notes that this is the most significant battlefield challenge the Myanmar military has faced in decades. Similarly, he believes that for the regime, this is the most difficult period since the early days of the coup. The military’s position is further complicated by China’s apparent tacit support for the Three Brotherhood Alliance. With Beijing increasingly frustrated by the drug trade and cybercrime emanating from Myanmar, China’s lack of pressure on the resistance forces allows them to continue their fight.

While the military remains larger and better trained than the opposing militias, its forces are under strain due to the quick and widespread losses. As a result, morale is declining, leading to an increase in troops surrendering or defecting. This unexpected turn of events has sparked cautious optimism among the diverse range of opponents facing the military.

Nay Phone Latt, spokesperson for the National Unity Government, the leading opposition organization, views the current gains as a significant milestone in their revolution. He believes that this moment is a result of nearly three years of preparation, organization, and building a strong foundation.

