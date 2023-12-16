Myanmar Rebels Seize Trading Hub from Military Junta Despite Recent Ceasefire

In a significant turn of events, ethnic minority fighters in Myanmar have successfully taken control of a crucial trading hub in Shan state. This comes just days after China announced a temporary ceasefire that it had mediated between the rebels and the military junta.

The Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), collectively known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, have been engaged in intense clashes with the junta since late October. These three groups have managed to capture military positions and key border hubs that are vital for trade with China. This poses a substantial challenge to the junta’s authority, marking one of the most significant military threats since their rise to power in 2021.

On Thursday, Beijing declared a ceasefire, aiming to bring a temporary halt to hostilities between the alliance and the Myanmar military. Although there have been peaceful periods in the areas under MNDAA control, fighting has persisted in regions held by the TNLA and AA. The TNLA announced that they successfully seized the town of Namhsan on Friday after initiating an attack more than two weeks ago. Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw of the TNLA confirmed the victory, stating, “We got the town.” The group also shared a video on Facebook showing their leaders visiting the town and engaging in dialogue with captured junta soldiers.

On the other hand, Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar’s army, revealed in an interview with state-run TV channel MRTV that the conflict was ongoing in Namhsan. Additionally, according to Tar Bhone Kyaw of the TNLA, the Myanmar military lost control of the 105-Mile Trade Zone, a crucial trade route along the border with China in Muse township, Shan state.

Overall, the Three Brotherhood Alliance claims to have captured 422 military bases and seven towns from the junta since October 27. Their offensive has ignited a wave of resistance against the junta, prompting clashes to spread across eastern and western Myanmar. The United Nations estimates that over half a million individuals have been displaced from their homes due to the violence.

(Source: FRANCE 24)