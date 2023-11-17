Rebel Forces Aim to Secure Border Region Amidst Ongoing Conflict in Myanmar

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between rebel forces and the ruling junta in Myanmar, rebels in Chin state are now focusing on gaining control of the porous border region with India. The rebel commander, Sui Khar, stated that they have successfully taken over two military outposts on the mountainous frontier, as part of their broader offensive against the junta.

The rebels engaged in intense battles with the Myanmar military throughout the day, ultimately managing to overrun the two camps neighboring India’s Mizoram state. However, officials from the military in Myanmar and the foreign ministry in India have not yet provided any comments or responses regarding these developments.

Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar’s military leaders have been facing significant challenges as three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing towns and military posts. The military-appointed president recently acknowledged the risk of the country breaking apart due to the ineffective response to this rebellion, which marks the most significant resistance since the coup.

While the generals claim they are fighting “terrorists,” the rebel offensive, known as “Operation 1027,” originated in the junta-controlled areas along the border with China in Shan State. The rebels successfully gained control of several towns and over 100 security outposts in this region.

Notably, fighting has also erupted in the western states of Rakhine and Chin this week, leading to thousands of people fleeing to Mizoram in India. The rebels executed attacks on Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi military camps in Chin, resulting in the capture of both outposts after several hours of intense fighting.

During these attacks, 43 Myanmar soldiers crossed over to the Indian side and were apprehended by Indian security forces in Mizoram. Subsequently, Indian forces flew 39 of the troops to a border crossing point in Manipur and handed them over to Myanmar authorities. The Chin rebels and the Chin Human Rights Organization suspect that some of these soldiers may have been involved in atrocities against civilians but did not provide further details.

With the recent gains, the Chin rebels are now focused on solidifying their control over the India-Myanmar border region, where the Myanmar military still maintains two more camps. The rebels’ strategy is to gradually advance from the villages to the towns and ultimately to the capital.

Chin State, which had been relatively peaceful for years, has witnessed intense fighting since the 2021 coup. Thousands of residents, supported and trained by the Chin National Front, took up arms in response to the coup. The rebellion in Chin received assistance from locals in Mizoram due to their close ethnic ties. Consequently, tens of thousands of people from Myanmar sought refuge in the small Indian state, including ousted state and federal lawmakers.

In the western state of Rakhine, reports indicate that tanks have been deployed on the streets of the capital city, Sittwe. The junta has implemented a curfew, requiring residents to remain home after 9 p.m., with businesses closing by 8:30 p.m. Failure to comply with these measures may result in legal action. Citizens expressed concern as shops closed for the day, and parents refrained from sending their children to school. Fighting has spread across Rakhine state, with the Arakan Army reporting clashes and the seizure of military posts in Rathedaung and Minbya towns.

While the situation remains tense, it is crucial to seek diplomatic and peaceful resolutions to prevent further loss of life and displacement of innocent civilians. International efforts must prioritize dialogue and negotiation to restore stability and democracy in Myanmar.

