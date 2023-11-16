New Frontiers: The Battle for Control on the India-Myanmar Border

In an escalating conflict against the junta, rebels in Myanmar’s Chin State are ramping up efforts to gain control of a significant section of the porous border with India. The rebel commander of the Chin National Front (CNF) revealed that they successfully captured two military outposts located on the mountainous frontier adjacent to Mizoram, after intense fighting with the Myanmar military. This marks a crucial milestone in the broader offensive being waged against the junta.

The conflict between Myanmar’s generals and various ethnic minority groups has reached a critical juncture. In late October, three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive, seizing towns and military posts, presenting the most significant challenge to the military-appointed president since the 2021 coup that overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The president warned that Myanmar could potentially fracture due to an inadequate response to the rebellion.

Meanwhile, the junta responds to the rebels as “terrorists.” The operation, known as “Operation 1027,” initially targeted junta-controlled areas along the Chinese border in Shan State, leading to the loss of control over several towns and over 100 security outposts by the military authorities. Kyaw Naing, spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, confirmed that attacks in northern Shan State are ongoing.

The conflict has also expanded to new fronts in the western states of Rakhine and Chin, triggering a mass exodus of thousands of individuals to Mizoram. On Monday, around 80 rebels launched attacks on Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi military camps in Chin. Eventually, after hours of intense fighting, the rebels successfully took control of both outposts. Following the attacks, 43 Myanmar soldiers sought refuge in India and were apprehended by Indian security forces in Mizoram. The soldiers were later flown by Indian forces to the Manipur border crossing and handed over to Myanmar authorities.

The rebels suspect that some of the captured soldiers may have been involved in committing atrocities against civilians, but specific details have not been disclosed. With their recent victories, the Chin rebels now aim to consolidate their control along the India-Myanmar border. The rebels’ strategic approach involves moving from villages to towns and ultimately to the capital.

Chin State, which had experienced relative peace for many years, witnessed a surge in violence after the 2021 coup. Thousands of residents took up arms, often receiving assistance and training from the CNF. In recent times, due to strong ethnic ties, tens of thousands of Myanmar citizens have sought refuge in Mizoram, including former state and federal lawmakers who were ousted from power.

As the battle intensifies on the India-Myanmar border, it remains to be seen how the insurgency will unfold and what impact it will have on the broader political landscape of Myanmar.

