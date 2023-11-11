Myanmar’s Poet-Turned-Rebel Leader Expands Territory in Fight for Democracy

In Myanmar, a new chapter is unfolding in the ongoing struggle for democracy as poet turned militia leader Maung Saungkha and his armed group, the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA), plan to carve out territory in the heartlands of the country. This move signifies a strategic shift in their fight against the military junta, which seized power in February 2021.

The BPLA, composed primarily of Buddhist Bamars, aims to establish a strong presence in Bamar regions, where government institutions are concentrated. By doing so, they hope to challenge the junta more directly and work alongside other armed groups, such as the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), to overthrow the current regime. The PDF, formed from the remnants of Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s administration, consists of various militias, many of which are also predominantly Bamar.

Maung Saungkha’s remarkable ability to build alliances with other armed groups has been instrumental in the BPLA’s growth. Through these connections, the BPLA has become one of Myanmar’s largest militias, comprising an estimated 1,000 members, according to the Institute for Strategy and Policy.

The establishment of the BPLA in Myanmar’s borderlands immediately following the coup was met with significant challenges. Initially equipped with wooden guns and BB guns for training, they have gradually acquired more sophisticated weapons, including M16 rifles and AK-81s, with the support of allies such as the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Arakan Army (AA). These alliances have led to joint operations with these groups, which have inflicted notable damage on the junta and gained territorial control.

Yet, despite their successes, resistance forces in Myanmar face obstacles in their quest for democracy. The competition for resources and weapons among armed groups poses a limitation to their collective impact. Analysts suggest that in order to achieve their goals, these groups must move beyond creating chaos in urban areas and instead focus on seizing strategic sites.

Funding remains a constant concern for the BPLA, although they receive support from allies for essential supplies. It is believed that some ethnic armed groups have relied on drug trafficking as a source of income, but the BPLA insists that their funding comes solely from donations, sales of BPLA-branded merchandise, and Maung Saungkha’s poetry books. Independent verification of these claims is challenging.

In contrast, the military junta receives support from China and Russia, who arm them despite international criticism. The United Nations has accused Myanmar’s military rulers of carrying out arbitrary airstrikes, mass killings, and extrajudicial executions, while the junta maintains that they are conducting legitimate operations against “terrorists.”

Despite the challenges, Maung Saungkha and the BPLA remain committed to their fight against the junta. While some recruits may experience waning motivation, the BPLA aims to overcome this by exploring different strategies, such as engaging in training programs and utilizing small drone-operating units.

The path to democracy in Myanmar is undoubtedly arduous. But with leaders like Maung Saungkha at the helm, who bring together diverse groups and embody the spirit of resistance, the hope for a brighter future remains steadfast.

FAQ

What is the BPLA?

The Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA) is an armed group formed in the aftermath of Myanmar’s 2021 coup. Comprised mainly of Buddhist Bamars, they are fighting for democracy in Myanmar.

Who does the BPLA work with?

The BPLA aims to collaborate with the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), the armed wing of the National Unity Government. They also work closely with other armed groups, such as the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Arakan Army (AA).

How does the BPLA sustain its operations?

The BPLA relies on donations, sales of BPLA-branded merchandise, and revenue from Maung Saungkha’s poetry books for funding.

What challenges do resistance forces face in Myanmar?

Resistance forces in Myanmar encounter competition among armed groups for resources and weapons, hindering their collective impact. They also face financial constraints and the arduous task of maintaining motivation among recruits.

What support does the military junta receive?

China and Russia provide armaments to the military junta, despite international condemnation. The United Nations has accused the junta of carrying out arbitrary airstrikes, mass killings, and extrajudicial executions.