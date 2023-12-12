Myanmar Emerges as Global Leader in Opium Production

Myanmar has surpassed Afghanistan to become the world’s largest producer of opium, according to a recent report by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The report reveals that Myanmar’s opium production is estimated to increase by 36% this year, reaching a staggering 1,080 tonnes, while Afghanistan reported a production of 330 tonnes. This shift in global opium production can be attributed to various factors, including a decline in poppy cultivation in Afghanistan due to a drug ban imposed by the Taliban and the ongoing civil war in Myanmar.

The UNODC report highlights that Myanmar’s opium cultivation has expanded significantly, growing by an estimated 18% in the past year alone. This increase is attributed to the civil war, as well as the lucrative nature of opium as a source of income in regions affected by the conflict. The report emphasizes that farmers in remote areas, facing economic, security, and governance disruptions following the military takeover in February 2021, are turning to opium cultivation as a means of survival.

Opium, the key ingredient in heroin production, has long been cultivated in Myanmar, providing funding for insurgent groups engaged in fighting the government. However, the report suggests that opium cultivation has become more sophisticated and productive in recent times, with the use of densely organized plots, irrigation systems, and fertilizers. Rising crop prices have also incentivized more people to engage in opium cultivation, particularly amid the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNODC report reveals that opium production has predominantly thrived in Shan State, the largest opium producer in Myanmar. However, the conflict in Shan has not only disrupted the activities of powerful mafia families involved in gambling and narcotics but has also driven insurgent groups to rely heavily on the sale of opium to fund their operations. The report anticipates that the escalating conflict in Shan and other border regions will further contribute to an increase in opium production.

Notably, opium cultivation has been a longstanding economic driver in Shan, attracting locals who have lost jobs in other parts of Myanmar. The region’s poor, remote, and infertile conditions have made opium cultivation an appealing employment opportunity for many. The opium economy is heavily centered around heroin production and trafficking, which is estimated to generate substantial profits. The report suggests that up to 154 tonnes of heroin, worth around $2.2 billion, have been exported from Myanmar this year.

Historically, the region where the borders of Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos converge, known as the Golden Triangle, has been a major hub for opium and heroin production. Today, Myanmar and Afghanistan serve as the primary sources of heroin distributed worldwide.

A: The northern Shan State, followed by the states of Chin and Kachin, have experienced the most significant expansion in opium cultivation, coinciding with insurgent activities in these areas.

Source: [UNODC](https://www.unodc.org)