Myanmar Military Forces Retreat as Ethnic Alliance Seizes Control on Chinese Border

In a surprising turn of events, Myanmar’s military government has announced the withdrawal of its forces from the strategic city of Laukkaing, located on the northeastern border with China. This retreat comes after months of conflict and marks a significant defeat for the military government at the hands of an alliance of ethnic armed groups.

The fall of Laukkaing, which serves as the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone, is part of a series of setbacks for the military since an offensive was launched by the ethnic alliance on October 27. The alliance, known as the “Three Brotherhood Alliance,” consists of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army. Notably, the MNDAA represents the Kokang minority, who are primarily of ethnic Chinese descent.

Rather than quoting individuals, it can be understood from the government spokesperson’s remarks that the military and local commanders made a conscious decision to relinquish control of Laukkaing out of concern for the safety of soldiers’ family members. Additionally, the military considered the implications for Myanmar’s relationship with neighboring China, which lies just across the border from Laukkaing.

According to the Three Brotherhood Alliance, they have declared the entire Kokang region as a “Military Council-free area.” They claim that over 2,300 military personnel, including six brigadier generals and their family members, surrendered on January 5. Video clips circulating on social media show the transportation of these individuals to safety, with reports suggesting that many have been taken to Lashio, the capital of the northern region of Shan, under an agreement with the MNDAA for repatriation.

The offensive launched by the alliance has been framed as a fight against military rule and organized crime. The primary targets of their operations in Laukkaing were cyber scam operations that had been victimizing Chinese nationals. China has publicly expressed support for efforts to eliminate such criminal activities. While their plans beyond Shan state remain unclear, the alliance has vowed to continue their fight against military rule.

This recent development signifies a remarkable shift in the dynamics of power and control within Myanmar. The ethnic alliance’s successful advancement and the military’s withdrawal will undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences for the troubled nation. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these events will shape Myanmar’s future.

