Myanmar Military Delays Promised Election, Highlighting Inability to Control Country

Myanmar’s military has officially postponed the election that was promised to take place by August this year, citing ongoing violence as the reason for the delay. The military, which previously declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of the 2021 coup, has now extended it once again.

The decision to delay the election is a clear admission that the military does not have enough control to organize the polls and has failed to suppress the widespread opposition to its rule. Despite facing armed resistance, nonviolent protests, and civil disobedience, the military’s power grip seems to be slipping.

Originally, the military had announced that new elections would be held a year after the coup, but later changed the date to August 2023. However, due to continued fighting in various regions and states across the country, the military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, stated that the polls could not take place at this time.

The military-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) meeting discussed the extension of the state of emergency. General Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the need for proper preparation and stated that rushing the elections would not be conducive to a fair and free process.

The military’s intention to maintain power is evident as it assumes all government functions through the extended state of emergency. The ongoing crackdown on dissent has resulted in the death of thousands of people and the arrest of tens of thousands.

While diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have attempted to resolve the conflict, the military has refused to engage with its opponents, further deepening the crisis.

The international community, including the United States, has condemned the extension of the state of emergency, warning that it will only lead to more violence and instability in Myanmar. The military’s brutality and disregard for the democratic aspirations of the people have prolonged the crisis and deepened the suffering of the population.

As Myanmar continues to grapple with political uncertainty and human rights violations, the path towards true democracy remains uncertain. The military’s inability to hold elections as promised raises questions about its ability to govern and the future of the country.