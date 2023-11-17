Myanmar’s Conflict Escalating: Millions Displaced and UN Concerned

In Myanmar, the escalating conflict between the military junta and opposition forces has led to a staggering number of displaced people, reaching two million according to the United Nations. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed deep concern over the situation, urging all sides to protect non-combatants and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

What began as a successful alliance of three ethnic armed groups in Shan State has emboldened opposition forces throughout the country. In Kayah State, ethnic Karenni insurgents are launching attacks on the main town of Loikaw, having already gained control of much of the state. This marks a significant turning point in Myanmar’s conflict.

Volunteer People’s Defence Forces (PDFs), formed by local activists after the 2021 crackdown on peaceful protests, have also joined the fight against the ruling junta. While the PDFs may be less experienced and poorly armed compared to established ethnic armies, they have been able to leverage the setbacks suffered by the military in Shan State. They often align themselves with more seasoned ethnic soldiers who have been fighting against the central government for decades.

In Sagaing, PDFs have managed to take the town of Kawlin and are now targeting the strategically important town of Tigyaing on the Irrawaddy River. PDFs are increasingly active in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. Additionally, the junta has lost control of a significant portion of the border with India, as ethnic Chin insurgents dominate their own state.

Further south, the Arakan Army—one of the most well-armed ethnic insurgent groups—has ended its ceasefire and launched attacks on army and police posts. The Karen National Union in south-eastern Myanmar is also escalating its operations against military positions along the vital trade route to the Thai border. Even the southernmost state, Tanintharyi, is witnessing regular attacks on the army.

While these armed opposition groups face significant disadvantages against a military equipped with advanced Russian and Chinese-made weaponry, the scale of their resistance has stretched Myanmar’s military rulers thin. The army lacks sufficient capacity to concentrate forces in the areas it has lost, leading to a lack of counter-attacks. Reports suggest the army is grappling with recruitment difficulties and low morale, with entire units choosing to abandon their posts in recent battles.

Although the military regime remains entrenched after seizing power nearly three years ago, the sustained pressure from the opposition and their improving coordination may give rise to negotiations with the junta’s leaders. While it is uncertain if coup-leader Min Ang Hlaing will consider such negotiations, the situation in Myanmar continues to evolve, with millions of lives displaced and an international call for resolution.

