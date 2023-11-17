The Challenges Faced by Myanmar’s Junta: A Battle for Control

Myanmar’s junta is currently confronting a significant and intense offensive from insurgent groups in three states, according to a government official. The military in Myanmar has a long history of clashing with ethnic minority and other insurgent factions, but the recent coup in 2021 has led to a newfound level of collaboration among anti-military forces, posing one of the most substantial challenges to the army in years.

According to Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, the military is being relentlessly assaulted by a large number of rebel fighters in three states: Shan State in the northeast, Kayah State in the east, and Rakhine State in the west. In response to these attacks, the military has been forced to evacuate certain positions, while insurgents have been utilizing drones to drop hundreds of bombs on military posts. However, the junta is taking swift action to defend against these drone attacks.

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Naypyitaw, government personnel have been instructed to establish emergency response units. Tin Maung Swe, the secretary of Naypyitaw Council, denied that this order was directly linked to the security situation and stated that it was primarily aimed at managing potential natural disasters. Despite the junta’s attempt to downplay the situation, a parallel government, formed by pro-democracy politicians and aligned with certain insurgent factions, has initiated a campaign called “Road to Naypyitaw,” with the objective of taking control of the capital.

In a separate development, the State Administration Council (SAC) of the military has issued an order stating that individuals with basic military training should be prepared to serve. This call for support has been reported by Khit Thit media; however, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the document.

Since the coup in 2021, Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil following the military’s ousting of the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. This coup extinguished hopes for democratic reform, leading to widespread opposition from pro-democracy activists in urban areas and ethnic minority groups fighting for self-determination in more remote regions. The ensuing clashes have resulted in an influx of refugees into neighboring countries, with thousands seeking refuge in India due to the fighting in Chin State.

In response to the coup and the subsequent crackdown on protests, Western governments have reinstated sanctions against the Myanmar junta. They have also demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy politicians and activists. Despite efforts by Southeast Asian neighbors to promote a peace process, the military leaders have largely disregarded these endeavors.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in Myanmar. He has called upon all parties involved to protect civilians. According to a spokesperson, the number of internally displaced people in Myanmar has now surpassed 2 million.

In the midst of this turmoil, the Arakan Army (AA), a rebel group seeking autonomy in Rakhine State, has claimed that dozens of police and military personnel have either surrendered or been captured as their forces advance. The junta spokesperson has condemned the group, accusing them of causing destruction in Rakhine State. Social media has also circulated a video, verified by Reuters, showing wounded junta troops surrendering to insurgents in Kayah State, who offer them medical assistance.

As the situation in Myanmar continues to unfold, the junta faces significant challenges in maintaining control and thwarting the coordinated efforts of insurgent groups. The fate of the country’s political landscape hangs in the balance, with pro-democracy activists and ethnic minority forces united in their quest for a more inclusive and democratic Myanmar.

