Myanmar’s ruling junta has officially announced the postponement of the election promised to take place by August this year following its coup in 2021, as reported by state television on Monday. In a meeting with the army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing extended the state of emergency for an additional six months.

The military had previously committed to holding elections by August 2023 after overthrowing the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. However, the ongoing violence in the country was cited as a reason for the vote’s postponement, with the junta stating that necessary security arrangements were still required for a free and fair election without fear.

Myanmar has been engulfed in chaos since the coup, with a resistance movement fighting against the military on multiple fronts, leading to a global outcry and the reinstatement of Western sanctions after a brutal crackdown on dissenters. The military justified its seizure of power by alleging fraud in the November 2020 general election, which Suu Kyi’s party won. However, election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The coup not only disrupted a decade of reforms, international engagement, and economic growth but also left a trail of devastation for the people of Myanmar. In response to the junta’s decision to extend the state of emergency, the U.S. State Department expressed concern, stating that it would only deepen the violence and instability in the country. The United Nations Secretary-General echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the urgent need for a return to democratic rule in Myanmar.

While the original quotes have been replaced with descriptive sentences, the core fact remains that the junta in Myanmar has postponed the promised election and extended the state of emergency. The ongoing struggle for democracy and stability in the country continues, with international pressure mounting for a swift resolution to the crisis.