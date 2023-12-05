The Junta Leader of Myanmar Urges Armed Organisations to Seek Political Solutions

December 5 (Reuters) – Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has made an appeal to armed ethnic groups involved in the ongoing conflict against the country’s ruling military to seek political resolutions, as reported by state media on Tuesday. In his statement, he stressed the importance of considering the well-being of the people and encouraged these organizations to tackle their issues politically.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper noted that Min Aung Hlaing has warned that if armed organizations persist in their misguided actions, it will be the residents of the affected regions who will suffer the consequences. Therefore, it is crucial for these groups to address their problems through peaceful political means.

This latest development comes at a time when Myanmar’s military is facing one of its most significant challenges since seizing power in a coup earlier this year. In late October, three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive, which resulted in the capture of several towns, including major border trade zones and military posts.

However, the call for dialogue from the junta leader has been met with skepticism by a parallel civilian government that supports some of the armed rebel groups. According to Kyaw Zaw, a spokesperson for the parallel National Unity Government, genuine dialogue can only take place if the military completely relinquishes its political role and allows an elected government to govern.

The conflict has escalated in various regions, such as Shan State on the border with China, as well as Rakhine and Chin States in the western part of the country. Numerous military and police officials have reportedly surrendered amidst the fighting, a fact corroborated by media sources and verified footage by Reuters.

The impact of the ongoing conflict has been dire, resulting in the displacement of tens of thousands of residents, according to the United Nations.

While the junta leader’s appeal signifies an acknowledgment of the need for political solutions, the complex nature of the conflict and the differing demands of the various armed ethnic groups demand a careful and comprehensive approach to achieve lasting peace and stability in Myanmar.

