Aung San Suu Kyi, former leader of Myanmar, has been granted a partial pardon by the ruling military. She was convicted of 19 offenses, but five have now been pardoned, reducing her jail term by six years. However, she will remain under house arrest. The military’s spokesperson, Zaw Min Tun, stated that this partial pardon was part of a broader amnesty that resulted in the release of over 7,000 prisoners across the country.

Myanmar has been engulfed in turmoil since early 2021 when the military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government and launched a crackdown on dissenters. Thousands of people have been imprisoned or killed during this period. The junta recently extended the state of emergency for another six months, delaying the promised election scheduled for August. Many critics argue that this extension only deepens the crisis.

The 78-year-old Nobel Laureate, who has consistently denied all charges against her, was transferred from prison to house arrest in Naypyitaw last week. Although her jail term has been reduced, she remains confined to her residence. Similarly, former president Win Myint’s four-year jail term has been lessened, but he will also remain in detention.

This partial pardon only applies to minor offenses, such as breaching COVID-19 restrictions during election campaigning. The more serious convictions for incitement, election fraud, and corruption still stand. Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero, has a long history of opposition to military rule. She was previously under house arrest from 1989 until her release in 2010 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her pro-democracy advocacy.

While some governments have called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and other political prisoners, many view this partial pardon as a mere gesture to appease international pressure. Critics consider it a cosmetic move that lacks substance. A spokesperson for Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, formed by Suu Kyi’s supporters and other opponents of the military, dismissed the pardon as a political trick and demanded the unconditional release of all political prisoners.

Amid mounting pressure from Western countries and Southeast Asian neighbors to resolve Myanmar’s crisis, this partial pardon reveals the military’s anxiety. However, until all political prisoners are released and genuine steps towards reconciliation are taken, the country’s stability remains uncertain.

(This article is a fictional creation and does not reflect real events or facts.)