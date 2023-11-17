Myanmar Cybercrime Mastermind Found Dead, Family Detained in China

In a recent development, the leader of a notorious cybercrime syndicate based in Myanmar has been reported dead, with three of his relatives taken into custody by Chinese authorities. Ming Xuechang, also known as Myin Shaw Chang, allegedly took his own life to avoid punishment as he was being pursued by the authorities. The deceased had been a member of Myanmar’s Shan State legislature and was associated with the Kokang Leadership Committee, which is supported by the Myanmar junta government.

Among Ming’s notorious activities was the operation of a large telecoms scam compound called Crouching Tiger Villa in Kokang. This compound served as a hub for multiple cyber scams that targeted unsuspecting individuals from China. Chinese state news agency Xinhua, citing the Ministry of Public Security, reported that Ming’s syndicate was involved in telecoms and online fraud, resulting in significant illicit gains. The crimes committed ranged from intentional homicide and injury to unlawful detention.

The crackdown on cybercrime has been a priority for both China and Myanmar. The Chinese government has been pressuring Myanmar’s junta to take decisive action against the extensive cybercrime industry that has victimized thousands of individuals from China. In response to the pressure, Myanmar authorities arrested Ming’s son, daughter, and granddaughter and handed them over to Chinese police.

The Chinese city of Wenzhou has announced rewards for information leading to the arrest of the detained family members, with severe repercussions for anyone assisting them in evading capture. This move emphasizes the determination of the Chinese government to bring the cybercriminals to justice. However, no details have been provided thus far regarding the alleged homicides committed by Ming.

China’s efforts to dismantle the cybercrime industry in northern Myanmar extend beyond targeting Ming’s syndicate. Authorities are also focusing on the leaders of the so-called “four big families” who control the majority of the casinos and cybercrime compounds in Kokang. Their objective is to eradicate this thriving industry that has caused immense harm to Chinese citizens.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these actions will impact the broader cybercrime landscape in the region and whether it will pave the way for a more secure digital environment for individuals targeted by these scams.

