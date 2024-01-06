Myanmar’s Ethnic Alliance Seizes Key City on Chinese Border

In a significant turn of events, Myanmar’s military government has confirmed the takeover of Laukkaing, a crucial city on the northeastern border with China, by an alliance of ethnic armed groups. This marks a major defeat for the military government, which has been engaged in a battle with the ethnic alliance since October 2021. The fall of Laukkaing highlights the immense pressure faced by the government as it combats pro-democracy guerrillas and various ethnic minority armed groups across the country.

The alliance responsible for seizing Laukkaing is known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army. Of these groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army consists of Kokang minority fighters, who are of ethnic Chinese descent.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a vast array of captured weapons claimed by the alliance. The significance of the territorial gain cannot be understated, as Laukkaing serves as the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone, a region within Myanmar’s northern Shan state.

The military government spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, acknowledged that the decision to withdraw forces from Laukkaing was influenced by several factors, including the safety of soldiers’ family members stationed there and Myanmar’s relationship with China. The proximity of Laukkaing to the Chinese border garnered attention when artillery shells landed in Chinese territory, causing injuries and stirring protests from Beijing. The military government attributed the incident to the alliance, alleging an attempt to damage its relationship with China.

In a statement released by the Three Brotherhood Alliance on social media, they proclaimed the Kokang region as a “Military Council-free area,” making a direct reference to Myanmar’s ruling junta. The alliance claimed the surrender of 2,389 military personnel, including high-ranking officers, along with their family members, who were safely evacuated. Reports suggest that the surrendered individuals were transported to Lashio, the capital of Shan state’s northern region, under an agreement with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army for repatriation.

It remains uncertain whether the Three Brotherhood Alliance will extend its offensive beyond Shan state. However, they have vowed to continue fighting against military rule. While the alliance frames their offensive as a struggle against military dictatorship and an effort to eliminate major criminal enterprises in the region, it is also seen as an attempt by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army to regain control of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone from a rival Kokang group supported by the military government.

As China has publicly expressed its intention to combat cyber scams in Laukkaing, which have affected numerous Chinese nationals, the alliance’s offensive aligns with China’s objectives. The alliance claims to have raided over 300 cyberscam centers, repatriated over 40,000 Chinese individuals involved in these operations, and seized more than 250 military targets and five border crossings with China.

The situation in Myanmar continues to evolve, with the fall of Laukkaing marking a significant development in the ongoing struggle between the military government and various ethnic armed groups. The complexity and implications of these dynamics necessitate close attention and continued analysis.

FAQs:

1. Who seized Laukkaing?

– Laukkaing was seized by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, composed of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army.

2. What was the reason behind the withdrawal of Myanmar’s military from Laukkaing?

– The military withdrew from Laukkaing considering the safety of soldiers’ family members and Myanmar’s relationship with China.

3. What did the alliance claim to have captured in Laukkaing?

– The alliance claimed to have captured a significant number of weapons in Laukkaing.

4. What is the significance of Laukkaing?

– Laukkaing is the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone in Myanmar’s northern Shan state.

5. Will the Three Brotherhood Alliance expand their offensive beyond Shan state?

– It is unclear whether the alliance will extend their offensive beyond Shan state, but they have expressed their commitment to continue fighting against military rule.