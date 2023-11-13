Muslim Protests Emerge Worldwide, Demanding Peace in Gaza

Muslim communities from various countries have taken to the streets to express their outrage and call for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and other nations have witnessed protests demanding an end to the intense bombing campaign.

The Israeli military has been conducting airstrikes and artillery strikes in Gaza for nearly two weeks, resulting in a significant loss of life. According to Gaza authorities, over 4,100 people have been killed in the attacks. Israel justifies its actions as a response to an earlier Hamas attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 people and involved the capture of hostages.

While some Western governments have expressed support for Israel’s military campaign, several Muslim states have called for an immediate ceasefire. The Muslim communities in these nations are deeply concerned about the dire conditions in Gaza and have shown solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protests erupted after news broke that a hospital in Gaza had been struck, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people. Hamas accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike, while Israel claimed it was a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian group.

In countries like Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey – countries that have maintained diplomatic relations with Israel – thousands of protesters gathered to condemn the ongoing bombing campaign. In Jordan, where a large portion of the population traces their roots back to Palestinians, more than 6,000 protesters marched in the capital, and thousands rallied near the Israeli embassy. The protesters expressed their support for Hamas and chanted slogans indicating that they consider themselves to be the Palestinian group’s army.

Similarly, in Turkey, demonstrators burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and waved Palestinian flags in front of Istanbul’s Beyazit Mosque. Placards with messages like “Stop the genocide” and “Terrorist Israel” were held high by the crowd. In Egypt, thousands of protesters gathered at the al-Azhar mosque and Tahrir Square, calling for military action against Israel or urging Arab states to take alternative measures to end the bombing. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has been unable to negotiate the opening of its border crossing to aid the people of Gaza.

Muslims in Morocco, a country that recently normalized ties with Israel, and in Tunisia and India, staged smaller protests voicing their solidarity with Palestine. Demonstrators in Southeast Asia, specifically in Indonesia and Malaysia, burned Israeli flags and stamped on pictures of Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden, condemning Israel’s actions as criminal.

Beyond the Muslim world, even Iran and its allies have held state-sanctioned protests against Israel’s campaign in Gaza. In Iraq, Iran-backed paramilitary groups mobilized hundreds of supporters in Baghdad near the U.S. embassy.

The worldwide protests reflect the Muslim community’s deep concern and solidarity with the people of Gaza and their undeniable demand for peace. These demonstrations emphasize the urgency for an immediate ceasefire and call on the international community to take action to prevent further loss of life and devastation in Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What triggered the protests?

The protests were triggered by the intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has resulted in a significant loss of life.

2. Why are Muslim communities protesting?

Muslim communities are protesting to express their outrage and solidarity with the Palestinian people. They are calling for an immediate end to the bombing and demanding peace in Gaza.

3. What actions do the protesters want the international community to take?

The protesters are urging the international community to intervene and pressure Israel to halt its military campaign. They are calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and devastation in Gaza.

4. How have Western governments responded to the situation?

While some Western governments have expressed support for Israel’s military campaign, several Muslim states and communities worldwide have criticized the intense bombing and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Sources:

Reuters