China Hosts Muslim Majority Nations for Talks on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

China has taken a proactive stance in the Israel-Hamas conflict by hosting officials from Arab and Muslim majority countries for talks in Beijing. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss ways to de-escalate the conflict and work towards establishing a ceasefire. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held discussions with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Palestinian National Authority, Indonesia, and the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The visit is seen as an opportunity for in-depth communication and coordination on de-escalation, protecting civilians, and resolving the Palestinian issue in a just manner. China has been actively involved in finding a solution to the conflict as it seeks to expand its global influence.

While the United States, an ally of Israel, has been in negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, China has taken a different approach. In its statements, China has refrained from naming Hamas and instead focused on criticizing Israel’s retaliation. This has drawn criticism from Israeli officials.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began with a deadly attack by the militant group on Israeli territory, leading to weeks of bombardment and ground operations by Israel in Gaza. China has been pushing for an immediate ceasefire at the United Nations, particularly at the Security Council, where it currently holds the rotating presidency. Last week, the UN passed its first resolution on the conflict, calling for the release of all hostages and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

China sees this conflict as an opportunity to strengthen its ties with countries in the Arab world and position itself as a key voice advocating for a two-state solution. The Chinese government aims to establish an independent Palestine as a crucial step towards long-term peace.

During the discussions in Beijing, officials are expected to explore ways to revive a stalled peace process. China’s special envoy for the region, Zhai Jun, recently visited countries such as Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan to discuss the situation in the Middle East. However, China has not made any official visits to Israel, Palestinian-controlled territories, or Iran during this period.

China’s efforts in the conflict have caught the attention of the United States. During a recent meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, Biden encouraged China to use its leverage with Iran to prevent a wider regional escalation. Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed that China has already held discussions with Iran on the matter.

It is important to note that the United States considers Hamas a terrorist organization and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. However, China’s approach is focused on engaging all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution.

