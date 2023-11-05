Muslim Leaders Advocate for Cease-Fire and Greater Empathy from Biden Administration

In a private meeting at the White House, Muslim leaders urged President Joe Biden to support a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, expressing their concerns over the handling of the Israel-Hamas war and criticizing comments made by the President regarding the Palestinian death count. The meeting, which included representatives from civic, elected, and religious organizations, was characterized by a respectful conversation but also reflected growing frustration within Muslim and Arab American communities.

The Muslim leaders conveyed their deep concern regarding President Biden’s statement questioning the death toll statistics provided by Palestinian officials. While some attendees expressed hope and satisfaction with the President’s response, others felt that his comments had caused pain and perpetuated Islamophobia. Rami Nashashibi, founder of the Inner City Muslim Action Network, explicitly addressed the President’s remarks on the death count, emphasizing the need for empathy and understanding towards the suffering of Palestinians.

President Biden clarified that his comments were intended to question the reliability of Hamas, rather than to minimize the deaths. Despite this clarification, Muslim leaders at the meeting still believed that the administration’s efforts did not go far enough and called for greater empathy towards Palestinians. They also advocated for a cease-fire to save lives and prevent further violence and escalation.

Among the attendees were key figures such as Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota, and Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim advocacy group Emgage. The group emphasized the importance of Palestinian representation in future discussions and requested a White House summit involving Palestinian Americans, Muslim Americans, and Jewish Americans to provide a platform for dialogue and understanding.

While several Muslim leaders left the meeting feeling optimistic, they are now looking forward to concrete follow-up actions from the Biden administration. The administration has recently increased outreach to Arab and Muslim Americans, including community leaders and officials within its own administration. President Biden has also personally pushed Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and has condemned Islamophobia in a speech, striving to promote inclusivity and acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians.

In summary, the meeting served as a platform for Muslim leaders to advocate for a cease-fire, express their concerns over the handling of the Israel-Hamas war, and call for greater empathy towards Palestinians. As the Biden administration engages with these concerns, the Muslim community remains hopeful for meaningful action and continued dialogue.